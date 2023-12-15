Stand-up comedian Kenny DeForest dies at 37 following e-bike accident in Brooklyn

Popular comedian Kenny DeForest has passed away at the age of 37, it has been confirmed. The star's friend, and fellow comic, Ryan Beck, shared the news via a new GoFundMe page, set up by Kenny's family and friends, to cover his extensive medical bills.

© Getty Kenny DeForest was involved in a crash on Wednesday, December 13th

"Kenny DeForest is and was a truly positive influence on all the lives he touched," read the statement. "Kenny died on Wednesday, December 13th at Kings County Hospital surrounded by his parents, family, and friends. Kenny's final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life.

"Kenny's impactful life will continue on through the gift of organ donation. Even in death, he will continue to make meaningful improvements in the lives of others.

"On Friday, December 8th, our dear friend Kenny DeForest was in an e-bike accident. Kenny underwent neurological surgery to remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed at Kings County Hospital. All the money here will go directly to help Kenny's family cover his extensive medical bill."

Following the announcement, Ryan Beck has revealed further details about the fatal e-bike accident, which occurred near Brooklyn's Prospect Park.

© Getty Kenny appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden

"We've learned more information today from an EMS report. Kenny was on an e-bike and crashed," he explained to Deadline. "I spoke with crossing guards at the area today, and am still in search of more information. There is no police report because it was not a hit and run as first understood."

Prior to his death, Kenny had established a successful career as a stand-up comedian, and had even appeared on the Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

After learning of the 37-year-old's death, fans have penned tributes on X, formerly known as Twitter.

© Getty Fans have paid tribute to the star on social media

"Man, Kenny DeForest passing has really made me & my wife just utterly devastated the last couple days. He did his yearly visit and shows in Springfield over Thanksgiving break and we saw him and talked to him briefly just 3 weeks ago. I cannot believe it. His set was so good too," wrote one.

"I started comedy in NYC around the same time Kenny DeForest moved here and it really felt like the general attitude was 'being nice to everyone is the smartest and best way to conduct yourself.' Just realizing now how rare that is and how much of it must have been due to him," shared another.