Star Wars actor Mark Dodson passes away aged 64 – details

Mark Dodson has passed away. The character actor, best known for his voice work in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Gremlins, was 64. Speaking to TMZ, Mark's daughter, Ciara, announced that he had died in Evansville, Indiana, after travelling to the state for Horror Con.

According to Ciara, the Star Wars alum had checked into a hotel ahead of the event, where he later suffered a "massive heart attack" in his sleep. She added that her beloved father had "never ceased making me proud," and that his legacy would live on in both his grandchildren and herself.

Following the news, Evansville Horror Con – where he was scheduled to attend – has released a public tribute on Facebook. It reads: "We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of Mark Dodson last night. Mark was not only a talented voice actor but also a cherished member of the horror community.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that you can take a moment out of your day to reflect on the joy and laughter that Mark brought into the world. His legacy will live on through his work."

Fans have also taken to social media to mourn Mark. "Heartbreaking. Thank you for all the beloved times from my childhood Mark Dodson," penned one.

"Truly saddened to hear of the passing of #MarkDodson. I had the pleasure of meeting him @ricomiccon in 2019 & he was extremely kind, even recreating his iconic Salacious B. Crumb laugh. It will serve as a memory I will always cherish," tweeted another.

Meanwhile, the Peter Mayhew Foundation penned: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we learn of the passing of Mark Dodson. Mark was genuine and funny and the characters he brought to life will always be as iconic as he was kind. Thank you for everything Mark, you are missed."

Mark is best known for portraying Salacious B. Crumb in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Over the past few decades, Mark had established an impressive body of voice work, but Salacious B. Crumb – the Kowakian monkey-lizard who sits by Jabba the Hutt – is by far his best-known character. While Salacious only appeared in The Return of the Jedi, he remains an iconic part of the franchise.

Mark is also recognised for voicing multiple gremlins in the 1984 film of the same name.