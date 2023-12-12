Influencer, Sofia Valim, 19, dies after 'her body did not survive' emergency liver transplant - family release heartbreaking statement

Brazilian influencer, Maria Sofia Valim, has died at the age of 19. Her father Vitor Valim shared the heartbreaking news on the weekend, writing on his "deepest pain and sadness" of the death of his daughter, who went by her middle name.

Vitor, the mayor of the Brazilian municipality of Caucaia, wrote on social media in Spanish: "It is with the deepest pain and sadness that I inform everyone of the passing of my beloved daughter Sofia. Unfortunately, her body did not survive. I thank everyone for the prayers and affection dedicated to me and my family in this moment of extreme suffering."

© Instagram Sofia Valim at the Eras tour

“I would like to ask for everyone's understanding at this time of so much pain,” he added. "Wake and burial ceremonies will be limited to family only.”

Sofia died after health complications following an emergency liver transplant. The teen, who was in college studying to become a lawyer and had attended Taylor Swift's Eras tour when it arrived in her country on November 25, had undergone the surgery days prior after a donor match was found, according to her father.

© Instagram Sofia was a popular influencer with over 100,000 followers

“After following the legal procedures and joining the liver transplant queue, Sofia was able to find a donor due to the urgency of her case,” her father shared on Thursday December 7, 2023.

"This morning a compatible donor was found and the surgery was carried out successfully. However, the next 48 hours will still be observed so that we can know if Sofia’s body will accept the new organ."

© Instagram Sofia Valim with her mom Gaida

Her mom Gaída Dias shared her own tribute, writing: "You always being light!Every day of my life, I will look up to the sky, to see it shining and interceding for us."

She also revealed that Sofia's organs had been donated to another in need.

"Sofia taught and left us with multiple assignments. One of them is to support the cause of organ donation. A single donor can save some lives.Having had this chance was an exciting and very special moment in our family," Gaida shared.

"Today we know for sure the importance of giving. If you needed an organ, would you get it? Despite this pain, we are able to resignite the moment, allowing other people's lives to go on. We received a liver but then we gave back by donating other organs to Sofia.

"Despite the pain and sadness, we know we have done good; we helped those in need. We are sad, devastated and missing a lot, but God certainly keeps us standing. And donating some organs brought people back to hope, to life."

© Instagram Sofia was studying to be a lawyer

Under Sofia's post that feature a picture of her at the Eras tour, wearing a Midnights tee, friends and followers shared their prayers with one writing: "Praying for his entire family at this difficult time... May the Holy Spirit comfort your hearts."

"May God welcome you with open arms! You were and always will be very special," commented another.

Fellow influencer Livia Benocio wrote: 'Most beautiful princess! You shone here and you will shine like a little star beside our Father! Rest in peace. Family and friends cry at her departure but Heaven is celebrating welcoming you."

