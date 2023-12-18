Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault and harassment, faces up to a year in prison if convicted

A jury has found actor Jonathan Majors guilty of two counts as his trial following a March altercation with his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari came to a close.

The Marvel star, 34, was found guilty of one count of assault and one count of harassment, a split jury decided after about five hours of deliberations over the course of three days.

If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison. He was however acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment.

© Getty Images A jury has found Jonathan Majors guilty of assault and harassment

The two counts he was found guilty of are misdemeanor assault in the third degree recklessly causing physical injury, and harassment in the second degree; he was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury, and of misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Grace – who was in a relationship with Jonathan for over a year and a half before their public altercation in New York City – testified during the three-day trial, and accused her ex-boyfriend of often turning to "rage and aggression" in their time together.

She explained their fight in March started after a night out, when the two were in a car headed back to their shared apartment, and she saw a slew of flirty text messages from another woman on Jonathan's phone.

© Getty The actor was accompanied by his current girlfriend Meagan Good for much of the three-day trial

The British actress, 30, said Jonathan physically assaulted her after she tried to grab his phone from his hands.

The following day, Jonathan returned to their penthouse and called 911 after finding Grace unconscious – per audio of the call obtained by People – and he was subsequently arrested, while Grace was taken to the hospital and treated for a hairline fracture on a bone in her middle finger, and a cut to her ear.

© Getty Jonathan at the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania premiere one month before the altercation took place

A major turning point in the trial came when Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway shared text messages between the former couple from September 2022 that hinted at a previous physical altercation, and showed Jonathan urging Grace to not go to the hospital over an injury to her head out of fears "it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie."

Ahead of the jury's decision, the trial had already cast concern of what will come of Jonathan's recent ascent in Hollywood, established with a previously promising role as Marvel's new supervillain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania, a role opposite Michael B. Jordan in Creed III, and as an amateur bodybuilder in Magazine Dreams, which Disney already removed from its release calendar.

