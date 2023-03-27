Jonathan Majors charged with multiple counts of assault following arrest: what we know The Creed III and Marvel actor was allegedly involved in a "domestic dispute" in New York City

After an arrest following an alleged "domestic dispute" over the weekend, actor Jonathan Majors has been charged with varying counts of assault.

The star – who most recently starred in Creed III with Michael B. Jordan and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with Paul Rudd – was initially arrested in New York City on Saturday, and has now been charged by the New York District Attorney.

His charges include three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and harassment in the second degree.

WATCH: Jonathan Majors stars as Kang the Conquerer in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Loading the player...

DISCOVER: George Stephanopoulos shares personal career update amid unexplained absence from GMA

The victim of the alleged assault was only described as a 30-year-old woman, and she was taken to the hospital following the incident after suffering what the police said were minor injuries to her head and neck.

Now, documents obtained by People on Monday reveal that the 33-year-old allegedly struck the unnamed woman on her face "with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear."

DISCOVER: ABC's David Muir shares adorable picture of family member amid 20/20's continued shakeup

The documents also note he grabbed her by the hands and neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain" as a result.

The star's most recent public appearance was at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party on March 12th

Shortly after Jonathan's arrest late Saturday night, the New York City Police Department told People in a statement that: "At approximately 1114 hours, police responded to a 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10th Precinct."

TRENDING NOW: Flip or Flop's Christina Hall shares big family news

TRENDING NOW: T.J. Holmes' comments on net worth with wife Marilee Fiebig revealed

The NYPD added: "The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident."

Jonathan is Marvel's next big super villain, Kang the Conqueror

Following his arrest, Jonathan's criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, maintained his innocence on the actor's behalf, and also told People he is "completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

She further said: "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," and that: "This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.