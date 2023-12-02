Jamie Redknapp's son Beau twins with his dad for very special occasion

Jamie Redknapp's son Beau is the spitting image of this dad in new photos, as the pair celebrate an exciting moment in Jamie's career.

The former England footballer was joined by family and friends to mark the launch of Sandbanks, the clothing brand in which he fronts, being sold in Selfridges.

© Instagram Jamie posed alongside his nephew Harry Redknapp Jr and son Beau

Sharing a series of snapshots from the special occasion, Jamie, 50, shared photos of himself with his wife Frida, along with a shot of him with his close friend James Cordon.

The father-of-three also posted a sweet snap with his son Beau and his nephew Harry Redknapp Jr, and the family looked so co-ordinated wearing puffer coats in similar styles.

Jamie captioned the post: "Thank you so much Selfridges for welcoming Sandbanks into your incredible stores. It was great to show the collection to friends and family last night. Check out the men's and women's apparel in-store or online."

Ethical clothing brand Sandbanks was launched in 2019, and Jamie Redknapp became the face of the brand soon after.

Jamie shares two sons, Charley, 19, and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp. The football pundit also has a son, one-year-old Raphael, with his wife Frida.

The Sky Sports commentator surprised fans last week when he shared photos of his rarely-seen eldest son Charley, after visiting him in the States.

© Instagram Jamie and Charley attended a basketball game together

The pair were seen enjoying a basketball game and dining out for pizza after being reunited. Charley is currently studying at the University of Arizona, where he is hoping to pursue a career in sport.

Jamie is known to have a strong bond with his children, and earlier this month, he shared the sweetest message to mark Beau's birthday.

© Instagram Jamie marked his son Beau's 15th birthday with a sweet message on Instagram

Sharing a carousel of photos of the father-son duo, he captioned the post: "Happy 15th birthday Beau. So proud of you mate. You're an incredible young man, keep working hard at everything you do. Love you so much Dad."

The 15-year-old was flooded with birthday messages, including well wishes from several of Jamie's footballer peers. Frank Lampard wrote: "Happy Birthday Beau!" While Steven Gerrard and John Terry followed with identical messages.