Kevin Clifton's red-haired 'girls' Stacey and baby Minnie steal the show in new photo

Kevin Clifton is one proud partner and father. The former Strictly Come Dancing star is currently back on stage in this year’s Marlowe Theatre pantomime, Aladdin, in Canterbury, and is travelling with his two biggest supporters, his partner Stacey Dooley and 11-month-old daughter Minnie.

The trio have been inseparable since Minnie’s arrival last January, with Kevin also travelling abroad to the US with Stacey this summer to film the new series for Sleeps Over.

© Instagram Kevin proudly showed off a photo of his 'girls' whilst backstage at one of his shows

Being on the road is no easy feat, as Kevin’s latest photo, which he shared on Instagram, showed.

In the new snap, Stacey could be seen taking a nap whilst holding her daughter in her arms. The duo’s red hair took centre stage, and Kevin couldn’t help but pay tribute to it in his sweet caption.

“My Dooley girls backstage @sjdooley & Minnie,” he wrote, followed by an orange heart emoji, in reference to their gorgeous hair.

© Instagram Stacey revealed her excitement over a very special present

Whilst Kevin’s followers loved the update, it seems his partner Stacey failed to see the funny side, with her jokingly telling him off in the comments later.

Following the dancer’s adorable post, Stacey took to her account to share a photo alongside a very cryptic caption that had followers asking many questions.

“2023. My showstopper arrived. Best year of my life. H A P P Y N E W Y E A R S K I D S! See u on the other side,” the 35-year-old wrote alongside an opened envelope addressed to “Minnie’s mum and dad” and a present wrapped in dark brown paper and a pink ribbon.

© Instagram Kevin Clifton shared an adorable photo showing him hugging his daughter during her first Christmas

“I’m invested!! What’s happening,” one wrote in the comments, whilst another added: “Oh wow congratulations!”

There is no doubt that 2023 has been a great year for Stacey and Kevin, but 2024 will kick off with an incredible milestone – Minnie’s first birthday.

The couple’s only daughter turns one on 10 January.