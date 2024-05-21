Stacey Dooley's fans in disbelief as daughter Minnie shows off new skill

TV star and former Strictly champ Stacey Dooley has shared a precious video of her baby daughter showing off her walking skills.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the BBC documentary maker uploaded the sweetest clip of herself tending to her tiny toddler as she confidently strode across a pristine lawn. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley melts hearts with adorable video of Minnie showing off her walking skills

Embracing the May sunshine, the mother-daughter duo could be seen picking fresh daisies.

The tot, whom Stacey welcomed in January last year with her partner Kevin Clifton, looked adorable dressed in baggy jeans, a white T-shirt, a cream sunhat and marbled Crocs.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie in 2023

Stacey, meanwhile, looked her usual stylish self in light-wash denim jeans, a dove grey cami top and red sandals. She styled her copper tresses in a claw clip and accessorised with a pair of oval sunglasses.

Captioning her update, Stacey wrote: "Daddy came home for the weekend."

The star's fans and friends were stunned to see little Minnie walking. In the comments section, one follower wrote: "Look at her walking!!!! OMG", while a second chimed in: "Wow where has the time gone walking already! Will be at school before you know it!!" and a third added: "Cannot believe she is walking already. So cute."

© Getty Images The proud parents met on Strictly Come Dancing

Stacey and Kevin, who found love on Strictly, welcomed their bundle of joy into the world on 10 January 2023. Earlier this year, the couple marked their daughter's milestone first birthday with the sweetest celebration complete with a giant pink cake and metallic balloons.

While the couple appear to be on cloud nine, lovebirds Kevin and Stacey haven't shied away from dishing on the realities of parenting. Opening up to The Sun, Stacey candidly shared: "Do you know what’s hilarious? You're so tired and sometimes you really feel like you're in the trenches, it's a haze and you're just trying to figure it all out.

© Instagram Stacey has been incredibly candid about her huge life change

"I think I would love to have more babies. But I said to Kev the other day, 'Don't you want to do this again?'. And he went, 'Are you nuts? You're over-tired!'... I've had one and am completely failing."

Stacey and Kevin's home life

Stacey and Kevin are raising their family in a beautiful family home near Liverpool. The couple upped sticks to live closer to Stacey's mother after they fell in love with the Liverpool property after just one viewing.

Professional dancer Kevin told the Liverpool ECHO: "Stacey loves looking at houses on the internet. Looking at interiors and stuff is her favourite thing to do.

"She just happened to have seen something she liked and thought, 'Oh it's not too far away from my mum'. We went and had a look and the second she walked in was like, 'I love it and I can really see us living here'. It all happened really quickly and we love it."

© Instagram Stacey's chic home office

Speaking of their daughter Minnie, he added: "Our little girl is going to be raised as a Scouser."

Their modern home is a real feast for the eyes, brimming with neutral colours, modern artwork, interesting textures and endless natural light.