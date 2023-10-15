Stacey Dooley wows fans with glimpse inside stunning home as she celebrates special occasion with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley shared a glimpse inside her stunning home over the weekend as she celebrated her partner Kevin Clifton's 41st birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared a snap of her other half holding their baby daughter, Minnie, whilst standing in their Scandi-style kitchen next to large balloon letters that spelled out 'Daddy' and '41'.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley opens doors to family home for special show

Alongside a heart hands emoji, Stacey penned in the caption: "Celebrating Daddy last night," adding a pink bow emoji.

Fans praised the adorable photo in the comments section, with one person writing: "Aww look at his face. He looks well chuffed. Bless him," while another added: "Awww, hope you had the best day Kev!"

© Stacey Dooley/Instagram Stacey celebrated Kevin's birthday at home with baby Minnie

Other fans commented on Stacey and Kevin's stylish kitchen, complete with chic drop-down lights, panelled windows and wooden flooring.

One person wrote: "Happy birthday, your kitchen is AMAZING," while another added: "Also, nice cabinetry!"

A third follower commented: "Nice flooring… birthday greetings."

Stacey often shares glimpses of the family's beautifully furnished home. Last month, the broadcaster posted a snap of their dining room, which features stunning bay windows, a stone fireplace, decorative wall mouldings and a breathtaking chandelier.

© Instagram Stacey's stunning dining room

She also posted a photo of a quiet corner in the house, which boasts pistachio green walls and Scandi-style furniture.

The couple's incredible property is the perfect home to bring up their baby girl, Minnie, who they welcomed back in January.

© Instagram Stacey decorated her home with neutral colours

Both parents are clearly smitten with their bundle of joy, and Stacey even opened up about how becoming a mother has changed her during an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

"It's hard not to slip into clichés when I'm asked this but honestly becoming a mum has changed me entirely. Every stage is a surprise! The emotions are completely overwhelming," she told us.

"I'm obsessed! My priorities have shifted massively. My daughter is the love of my life… So cheesy but so true!"

© Instagram Stacey welcomed Minnie in January

The 36-year-old also revealed that she discovered a newfound respect for her mum, Di, who raised Stacey as a single parent.

"Becoming a mother myself I have a whole newfound respect for my own mum. It changes the dynamics," she explained.

MORE: Stacey Dooley reveals daughter Minnie's 'obsession' alongside adorable new additions

MORE: Stacey Dooley shows off daughter Minnie's fiery red hair in sweet photo with Kevin Clifton

"I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a home, no massive complications and it's still so daunting and knackering at times. My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad and I just have no idea how single parents do it. Actual heroes, honestly."

© Instagram Stacey is keen to protect Minnie's privacy

While Stacey regularly shares updates on her little one via social media, she has spoken about wanting to protect Minnie's privacy.

During an appearance on The One Show, she said: "I've got a little girl, Minnie, and she is 10/10, magic, golden. Of course, instinctively, I want to show her off to the world."

She went on to add: "But it's such tricky territory. It's hard to navigate because she can't really give true consent yet."