Stacey Dooley looks super chic alongside baby Minnie during romantic getaway with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley always serves up enviable fashion looks, and during a romantic getaway with her boyfriend Kevin Clifton and their baby daughter, Minnie the mum-of-one could be seen looking super chic in a photo shared on social media.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Kevin shared a photo of Stacey on his Instagram Stories standing alongside Minnie's pushchair as they went for a stroll around a park.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley opens doors to home in new TV series

Stacey looked effortlessly stylish in some wide-fit summer shorts in a neutral colour, paired with a light blue crop with a square neckline. The TV presenter polished off the laid-back casual getup with some pristine-looking trainers and her hair clipped back into a bun.

Kevin and Stacey have been enjoying some quality time together as a family of three in Bath. The trio have been staying in the luxurious Homewood hotel and have made the most of the facilities including the spa and hot tub. Stacey even shared a gorgeous selfie of her in a bikini on Monday enjoying the hot tub as she took some well-earned downtime.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley enjoyed a mini break with her daughter and Kevin Clifton recently

In a post shared to her Instagram, the journalist was quick to send praise to the venue. "Ta so so much to everyone at @homewoodbath. You were so kind and so accommodating… We ate Eton Mess and Minnie took her first swim [teary emoji]," she wrote, adding: "Had a massage, and Kev and I took it in turns to get in the hot tub [bath emoji]. Kindly gifted. V grateful."

The couple, who met in 2018 while taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, welcomed baby Minnie back in January, and while the pair prefer to keep her face off social media, they do often share insights into their family life.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have been together since 2019

Not only that, but in Stacey's new series of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Kevin and their baby daughter even made a brief appearance on the show.

In the clip, Stacey welcomes the cameras into her home as she says candidly: "You'll have to bear with us!" Another snippet sees the doting parents holding Minnie and gazing adoringly at her, while a third sees Stacey burping her daughter as she says: "I suppose I'm in a different place now, aren't I?" while reflecting on her past documentaries since becoming a mother.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley with her daughter Minnie

The clip is to promote Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over: Family and Me, which is a show that will see Stacey reflect on episodes from previous series of W's Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.

Kevin has also previously opened up about how his life has changed since becoming a father, particularly when it comes to his career which requires him to travel up and down the country with his stage show, Strictly Ballroom, in which he is the lead.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley dotes on baby Minnie

The dancer and performer recently admitted he felt guilty for spending time apart from them due to the show's commitments. Appearing on BBC Morning Live, the star revealed previously: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed. We've just completely fallen in love with her.

"I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."