Kevin Clifton melts hearts with sweet photo of red haired daughter Minnie during her first Christmas

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s daughter Minnie is just weeks away from celebrating her first birthday, but ahead of marking such a joyous occasion, the tot has hit another big milestone – her first Christmas.

Proud dad Kevin, who rarely shares photos of his daughter on social media, couldn’t help but mark the day by posting a sweet father-daughter snap taken on Christmas morning on Instagram.

© Instagram Kevin Clifton shared an adorable photo showing him hugging his daughter during her first Christmas

“First Christmas with my daughter,” he wrote alongside a picture showing him smiling from ear to ear whilst hugging his daughter, who looked adorable in pink pyjamas whilst holding on to a little mouse doll.

Whilst Minnie’s face was not visible, in keeping with her parent’s desire to keep her out of the public eye, her red fiery hair, just like her mum’s Stacey, took centre stage.

© Instagram The youngster will turn one in January

Behind the duo, a personalised letter ‘M’ sack could be seen filled with presents as well as silver tinsel on the floor.

Stacey had already given her followers a sneak peek at the family’s celebrations on Christmas Day, sharing several photos of Minnie’s presents, all wrapped in personalised paper that read “Merry Christmas Minnie” as well as a look at their menu, which included oysters and a bottle of Black Lines’ non-alcoholic cocktail, Shirley Temple.

© Instagram Minnie had her presents wrapped in personalised wrapping paper

“My babies 1st Christmas. SO v v v lucky, Merry Christmas gaaaaaaaang. All the love,” the presenter captioned her post.

Kevin has spent the last months caring for- her daughter whilst taking a break from his dancing career. The former Strictly Come Dancing champion announced his temporary departure from the stage back in June.

Talking to Digital Spy, Kevin revealed at the time: “Since we came out of COVID it's just been back-to-back non-stop. So, for the rest of this year I've decided I'm going to take a break from all performing work just to be a dad.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley took her daughter Minnie to meet Father Christmas

"I just don't want to miss any of Minnie.”

Whilst the two have spent plenty of time together since, Stacey is hoping that Minnie doesn’t get the dancing bug anytime soon.

In Stacey's documentary titled Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over: Family and Me, which aired this summer, the 36-year-old revealed she didn’t want her daughter to become a professional dancer like her dad.

© Instagram Little Minnie wearing an adorable Christmas jumper in the lead up to the big day

"I don't want Minnie to dance. It's too competitive a world. I would rather she do something else, anything else."

She then added: "I think she's going to have rhythm because, of course, Kev can dance. I would love her to dance."