Kate Garraway announces her 'darling' husband Derek Draper's death

Kate Garraway revealed on Friday that her husband Derek Draper passed away aged 56.

Derek was taken into hospital in December after suffering a heart attack which left him hospitalised. The sad news was shared by Kate on her Instagram account alongside a photo of her husband.

© Instagram Kate Garraway shared a photo of her husband Derek Draper to reveal the sad news

She penned: "I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications. Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

"I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible. Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

Friends of the journalist were quick to weigh in with messages of condolence, with her fellow ITV colleagues some of the first to react. Susana Reid penned: "Our whole hearts are with you all."

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Derek caught covid in 2020 and had been battling the long-term impacts of the disease since

Lorraine Kelly wrote: "So sorry Kate. You fought so hard. Just incredibly sad. Sending you love."Meanwhile, Lisa Snowdon added: "Kate. Sending you all so much love and strength at this heartbreaking time. So cruel and so sad. RIP Derek." Richard Arnold replied: "By your side always."

Carol Vorderman wrote: "Oh no Kate. I'm so very very sorry. Sending you and your beautiful family the deepest condolences,"

Derek's battle with COVID-19

Derek fell critically ill back in 2020 after contracting COVID-19. He spent 13 months in hospital before finally being allowed to move back to his family home, where Kate and specialist nurses have been taking care of him ever since.

Whilst he was clear of the virus, Derek suffered debilitating long-term health issues as the disease had damaged his organs.

© Instagram Derek is receiving care at home after being hospitalised with COVID-19

In 2021, Kate won a prize at the National Television Awards for her documentary Finding Derek. The programme documented how Kate was caring for her husband following his return home from the hospital.

In 2022, he was readmitted and revealed that his condition wasn't improving and had gotten worse.

Since then Derek was in and out of hospital for various reasons until December 2023 when he was admitted after going into cardiac arrest.