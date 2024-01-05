Shia LaBeouf intends to take an unusual career turn ahead of trial later this year

Shia LaBeouf has joined the Catholic Church, and is reportedly considering becoming a deacon.

According to the Capuchin Franciscans of the Western America Province, the Even Stevens child star "fully entered the Church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation".

© @capuchinswest Shia at his confirmation

The Catholic order of men stated they were "overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey", posting to Instagram photos of the actor alongside the friars.

The group also shared photos from his confirmation in which the actor looked solemnly in prayer.

© @capuchinswest Instagram Shia looking solemn at his confirmation

"Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church", they wrote. "His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values."

The Capuchin Franciscans are a religious order of men, inspired by Saint Francis of Assisi. They state they have dedicated their lives to serving the poor and marginalized, living the Gospel through "fraternity, simplicity, and "contemplative prayer".

They continued: "We believe in the transformative power of faith and the incredible impact it can have on one’s life. We are humbled and grateful to walk alongside Shia as he takes this important step in his spiritual journey."

© @capuchinswest Shia with the friars

The order invited fans to join them in celebrating the momentous occasion and "to keep Shia LaBeouf in your prayers as he continues to deepen his faith and seek God's guidance in his life".

The Transformers actor's confirmation reportedly took place on December 31st at Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in Solvang, California, according to the Catholic News Agency.

The actor's confirmation sponsor also revealed that LaBeouf made it clear he intends to become a deacon in the church "sometime in the future."

The actor reportedly grew closer to the order through his film Padre Pio, which came out in 2022.

© Karwai Tang Shia with wife Mia

LaBeouf, who has been no stranger to controversy over the past few years, is married to actress Mia Goth. The couple share a daughter, who was born in 2022. There are questions as to what his wife might think of his new faith.

The Even Stevens actor has stated that Mia saved his life when they reunited after two years estrangement in 2022.

“She was present for me at a time when I didn’t deserve to have nobody in my life, especially her,” he added. “She gave me hope when I was really running on fumes.”

The actor was sued by ex-girlfriend Tahlia Debrett Barnet (FKA Twigs) for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress in 2020. The lawsuit is scheduled to proceed trial in October 2024.