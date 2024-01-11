Kate Garraway is 'in a strange bubble of numbness of grief' after Derek Draper's death

Ben Shephard has shared a new update on Kate Garraway with Good Morning Britain viewers. Appearing on Thursday's show, his first appearance since the death of his co-star's husband Derek Draper, the GMB host revealed how Kate and her children were coping.
Ben, a close friend of the family, told viewers: "It is the first time I have been on since sadly we heard of Derek's passing last Friday. I just thought it would be alright to, firstly, on Kate's behalf, say how she again reiterated what she said on Monday which is a huge thank you to everybody who sent her and her family a message."
He added: "She says she's sort of in a strange bubble of her own numbness of grief at the moment. She, Billy and Darcey are hunkering down together. Her amazing mum and dad have been with them who are just remarkable, so she's got all the right people around her."
Kate's husband Derek, a former political adviser, passed away at the age of 56 following several years of serious health complications inflicted by coronavirus. He had been critically ill following a heart attack in early December.
Confirming that Kate plans to return to work as soon as possible, Ben continued: "She wanted everybody to know she will be back when she can. They're in the next stages of what happens, there's a lot of admin to do when you lose somebody.
"In that brilliant way yesterday she said, 'I had to go out because I had to register the death', do the official things... So she said to Darcey, 'I'm going to have to go out to do this, I'm going to have to go out the house,' which is a big thing. And Darcey said, 'Mum, I know this is going to be really hard but can I make one suggestion, please?'
"'Can you take the Christmas jumper off and brush your hair?' And there's this brilliant moment where Kate just burst out laughing because as she said to me, the clocks stopped just before Christmas when Derek had that heart attack, and she's just starting to come out of that."
Earlier this week, Kate released a new statement via email, which was read out by GMB's Susanna Reid. She said: "Hello everyone. Thank you all so much for all the wonderful messages you have sent me. It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy, and all of Derek's family.
"They are an extraordinary comfort, and I am so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating.
"And that is the wonderful thing, isn't it, about our Good Morning Britain family - that all of us on the team and all of you watching from home are connected, supporting each other through the challenges of life."
The presenter, who is a mum to teenagers Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, continued: "Knowing that we can also laugh at the fun and joys together that we share too.
"I am certain that it is the support you have given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough nearly 4 years, motivating us to fight on for each other and for those that can't fight for themselves. And it will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks and months and years to come.
"I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on Good Morning Britain to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again. I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home. My family is so grateful we could be with our dearest Derek in his final moments, something not all get to share.
"Maybe you too are going through grief yourself, or have done in the past. I send love and support to you too. We are taking time to heal ourselves, now that Darcey and Billy know their Daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle."
She signed off the message with: "I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon. In the meantime, hug your loved ones close - all my love, Kate."
Derek was first diagnosed with coronavirus back in 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before returning home, where he received round-the-clock care from specialist nurses and his wife. The dad-of-two had been in and out of hospital since then for various reasons and in December 2023 was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest.