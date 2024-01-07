Kate Garraway's GMB co-host Ben Shephard shares emotional tribute to Derek Draper

Kate Garraway's Good Morning Britain co-host Ben Shephard has taken to social media to share a touching tribute to Derek Draper following Kate's announcement of his death on Friday.
Derek was taken into hospital before Christmas after suffering a heart attack which left him hospitalised. Kate, 56, announced Derek's heartbreaking death on Instagram alongside a photo of her husband.
Her caption, in part, read: "I'm sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.
"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."
Kate's co-host, Ben, was amongst the first to pen an emotional tribute. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 49-year-old shared an image of Derek sweetly kissing Kate on the cheek, alongside which he wrote: "On what has been the saddest of days @kategarraway I've been reminding myself of the wonderful times and memories we have all shared together."
He went on to say: "This is how I'll always think of Derek - bringing you so much joy, your smile says it all, the size of which is matched only by his love for you, Darcey and Bill. Sending all our love Kate to you and all the family."
Ben finished by adding: "Also thank you to everyone who has reached out to me, I promise I will pass on your messages, I know they will bring Kate so much comfort as they have for the last few years."
The star's friends and family flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. Heaping praise on Ben and Kate's friendship, one follower wrote: "Beautiful words Ben to match your beautiful friendship with Kate and her family", while another added: "Awww Ben… Beautiful words for Dear Kate and her Family."
A third remarked: "I wish I had a colleague like you! It's so sad and just seems so unfair. Please hug Kate for all of us", and a fourth wrote: "You are a wonderful friend to Kate and the kids. She will be so pleased to have you by her side".
Derek fell critically ill back in 2020 after contracting COVID-19. He spent 13 months in hospital before finally being allowed to move back to his family home, where Kate and specialist nurses took care of him. He was later readmitted in 2022 after his condition failed to improve.
In 2021, Kate won a gong at the National Television Awards for her documentary Finding Derek. The programme documented how Kate was caring for her husband following his return home from the hospital.