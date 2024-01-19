Robert Downey Jr.'s lookalike son sparks strong reaction from fans as career is revealed

Like any proud parent, Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram to show his pride in his son - but fans couldn't help but comment on his remarkable appearance and surprising career.

The Iron Man star posted a black and white photo of his son Indio, aged 30, smoking a cigarette. Like any supportive dad, he captioned the photo: "My glorious firstborn continues to impress. Strong recommend!!! (link in bio)"

© @robertdowneyjr Instagram Indio's new EP

It turns out that Indio is a budding musician, whose Debut EP - 'Cigarettes In Bed' - is out now. The musician had a promising 2023, as his Spotify wrapped showed that his music received 186,000 streams across 144 different countries.

The rock and roll photo saw fans comparing the musician to his father.

"I thought that was younger you", one fan commented. Another asked: "So…is he like Robert Downey Jr Jr?"

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Indio with father Robert and stepmom Susan

"I still remember him as a toddler posing with you for a cover of Details(?). And now look at him!" A third person wrote.

Fans also thought he looked like a rather unexpected icon.

"Thought this was Kurt Cobain for a second", one added, whereas a different fan simply commented: "Kurt Cobain??"

Indeed with the tousled long hair and the cigarette, in the grainy photo the budding musician certainly looked a bit like the grunge legend.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Robert and lookalike son Indio

Many fans were simply confused by the revelation of the Oppenheimer actor's son's career.

"I didn’t even know Robert Downey Jr had a son that made music" someone typed. Fans flocked to listen to Indio's music - safe to say he gained a few of his own.

"This song is absolutely perfect, my fav now!" One person wrote, as another chimed in "it's actually good".

Indio is Robert's oldest son, whom he shares with ex-wife, actress and singer Deborah Falconer. His first wife left him in the midst of his final arrest and sentencing for an extended stay in rehab, taking their son with her.

But it seems that Robert has gone on to inspire his son musically. "My dad actually really inspired me to play music when I was young," Indio told PEOPLE.

"He sings, and he has an album as well that I listen to a lot. I was very fortunate to grow up in an artistic family, which allowed me to develop my creativity and my talents."

He continued: "I'm very grateful for all the opportunities and possibilities I've had in my life, which allowed my hard work to pay off. Fans of my dad have always been supportive of my music career as well, which I'm hugely grateful for."