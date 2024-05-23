Robert Downey Jr. leads stars at Chris Hemsworth's Walk of Fame ceremony — best photos

Chris Hemsworth is the latest star to receive his coveted spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, receiving his very own star on May 23.

The Australian actor, 40, is fresh off the promotional trail for his latest movie and hit up California for the ceremony, and some of his closest family and friends in the industry showed up in support.

Check out some of the best photos of the stars at Chris' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, from co-stars old and new to family members…

Recommended video You may also like Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky look loved up as they make their Met Gala debut

2/ 5 © Getty Images Robert Downey Jr. Close friend and Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr. brought his signature wit and charm in his tribute to the actor, delivering a sweet speech for the occasion (and an Avengers style roast). He wore a navy blue patterned suit with light graphic designs and a pair of sunglasses.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy To show her own support for her Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga co-star (and fresh off their premiere at Cannes), Anya Taylor-Joy stopped by and posed for photos with Chris. She wore a mesh black turtleneck with high-waisted leather shorts and a biker jacket.

MORE: Where do the stars stay during Cannes Film Festival? We went exploring…

4/ 5 © Getty Images George Miller Mad Max creator, also Chris and Anya's director, George Miller was on hand to deliver the first speech of the occasion, praising him for going "well beyond my expectations" as a professional on set. "He's a great actor, and I'm so happy to say, he's also a great human being.

