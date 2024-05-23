Robert Downey Jr. leads stars at Chris Hemsworth's Walk of Fame ceremony — best photos

Chris Hemsworthis the latest star to receive his coveted spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, receiving his very own star on May 23.
The Australian actor, 40, is fresh off the promotional trail for his latest movie and hit up California for the ceremony, and some of his closest family and friends in the industry showed up in support.
Check out some of the best photos of the stars at Chris' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, from co-stars old and new to family members…
Elsa Pataky and their kids
The actor's wife Elsa Pataky was right by his side for the ceremony, dressed in a two-piece white satin co-ord with a floor-length skirt, covered in black lace detailing, paired with a white clutch and black overcoat. Their twin sons Sasha and Tristan, ten, were also present.
Close friend and Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr. brought his signature wit and charm in his tribute to the actor, delivering a sweet speech for the occasion (and an Avengers style roast). He wore a navy blue patterned suit with light graphic designs and a pair of sunglasses.
Anya Taylor-Joy
To show her own support for her Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga co-star (and fresh off their premiere at Cannes), Anya Taylor-Joy stopped by and posed for photos with Chris. She wore a mesh black turtleneck with high-waisted leather shorts and a biker jacket.
Mad Max creator, also Chris and Anya's director, George Miller was on hand to deliver the first speech of the occasion, praising him for going "well beyond my expectations" as a professional on set. "He's a great actor, and I'm so happy to say, he's also a great human being.
Leonie and Craig Hemsworth
Chris' parents Leonie and Craig Hemsworth beamed from the crowd as they watched their son receive his Walk of Fame star. The couple were also present with Chris and Elsa at Furiosa's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.