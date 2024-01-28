Candace Bushnell on ageing, dating in her sixties, and her new one-woman show

Sex and the City fans rejoice - Candace Bushnell, bestselling author and real-life Carrie Bradshaw whose newspaper column inspired the hit TV series is coming to the UK with her one-woman show, True Tales of Sex, Success and the City.

The production is the "origin story" of the cult drama, detailing how she got there, "and what happened to me afterwards," she says. "With a couple of naughty sex stories thrown in for good measure."

The tour takes her around the UK but the highlight will be one night at the London Palladium next week. "It's quite an honour. It's something I'd never would have imagined would happen in my life. Being a performer is pretty new to me."

Candace's newspaper column inspired the TV show Sex and the City

Breaking taboos

No stranger to pushing boundaries, Candace is currently developing another idea which she hopes will also break taboos – a reality TV dating show which follows four female friends in their 50s as they navigate the immersive dating experience.

"Each episode asks a question such as 'How do we find love at any age? Is the answer dating an ex?" says Candace. "Being 50-something or 60-something is very different to how things were 50, 30 or even 20 years ago. People are living more vibrant lives, they're healthier for longer."

Dating and her sex life

Having a sex life is still important to the author. "I think it's great one has it, although at the moment I'm a little too busy to worry about it. But if it works out, great."

If she does date, she'll often use an app. "I meet interesting men, but I haven't met anyone I'm regularly dating. I imagine it will happen at some point, when the time is right."

She would, she says, be open to marrying again – she was married for 10 years to ballet dancer Charles Askegard until 2012. "But I don't have any, 'The guy has to be this, the guy has to be that' ideas because I think that would be restrictive."

The trend for women dating in their 'second act' of life is down to a number of factors, she believes.

The author said she is open to finding love again

No fear of ageing

"Women are more independent, more mentally savvy, they're in charge of their finances, we're more aware of health, looking and feeling good. People are not going away at 50 – I mean, Kate Moss just turned 50, right? Sandra Bullock is 60! It's also a time when women have to reinvent themselves a little bit," she adds.

Ageing, she says, is, "really about your attitude, and some people manage to keep a better attitude."

A poster girl for the over 60s, Candace tries to keep to the same weight, doesn't eat junk food, and exercises in moderation. "I've done Botox for years. But the reality is that all these treatments cost money, so unfortunately, it's a reflection of wealth," she says.

Following the West End debut and the UK tour, as well as the TV series in development, what's next for the legendary New Yorker? "Isn't that enough?" she asks. "I think the thing to do is to keep looking forward."

Candace Bushnell: 'True Tales of Sex, Success and SEX AND THE CITY' tours the UK from February 2, including the London Palladium on February 7. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

