Lydia Bright on life as a single mum as she reveals she's ready for love again

Lydia Bright has invited HELLO! into her new home to tell us all about her life as a single mum and her new career as an author.

Joining us for an exclusive interview and photoshoot with daughter Loretta, who turns four next month, the influencer, entrepreneur and former reality TV star says that moving into their forever home – a four-bedroom Georgian house in west Essex – felt like another milestone for the tight-knit pair.

"Loretta and I have always had this very intense bond, because it's just the two of us," says Lydia, 33. "I've never experienced parenthood any other way, so I don't know what things would be like in a two-parent family, but I'm very lucky to have my family nearby to help. Being a single mum means I've been able to experience all of those magical moments, like her taking her first steps or saying her first words all to myself."

Lydia's new book

The bond Lydia shares with Loretta is the inspiration behind her latest project – an illustrated children's book called Mummy and Me, which tells the story of an elephant and her calf, Etta, as they go on a magical adventure. She has, of course, been reading it with Loretta at bedtime.

"Loretta is such a bookworm and whenever I read her a book, she always asks, 'Who is the illustrator and who is the author?' So I couldn't wait to tell her that the author is me!" Lydia says. "I first had this idea when I was pregnant and knew I was going to be a single mum, and I was looking for books that would make Loretta feel represented. I wanted to create a magical story and I'm fascinated with elephants because in the wild they are single mothers and the rest of the herd help them bring up their calves, so I always say the elephant is my spirit animal."

Solo parenting

Lydia, who split up with Loretta's father Lee Cronin before she was born, says the garage owner is still in their daughter's life.

"Even when we weren't together during my pregnancy Lee was always at every scan and he was there for Loretta's birth," she says. "It didn't work out for us, but it was a non-negotiable that her dad was going to be in her life and that will never change."

Lydia Bright gives us a tour of her renovated kitchen:

Finding love again

And she tells us how she is dating again and hopeful of finding love.

"For the first two years after Loretta was born, I had no interest whatsoever in dating but I'm open to it now and I dated a bit last year," she says. "These days, there's a lot more checkboxes and when you've got kids and you're working as well, it's not worth investing the time in a second or third date if you're not really feeling it initially. I've met some nice people and made some nice friends, and I'm speaking to people, but there's been nothing serious.

"But I know it's not going to be this way for forever with me and Loretta. I do want to meet somebody because I want to have more children. But I don't feel like I'm in a massive rush because I feel very content and fulfilled with my life. I live in a nice home, I'm very happy with my career and I've got a very tight family. I don't feel like there's this massive void in my life that needs to be filled by a man. But equally it would be nice to share my life with somebody. I just think it will naturally happen when it happens and when it feels right."

Mummy & Me by Lydia Bright and illustrated by Jojo Clinch (Puffin Books) is out 1 February 2024.

