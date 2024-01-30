Strictly's Karen Hauer goes Instagram official with new boyfriend after split from husband

Karen Hauer has started 2024 with a bang! The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who split from third husband Jordan Wyn-Jones in October, has gone Instagram official with her new love.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 41-year-old shared a picture of herself with her new rugby player boyfriend Simon Davidson, 34.
The sportsman originally shared the snap on his grid alongside the caption: "Things can change in an instant [heart emoji]. Try to live in the moment you never know what may happen #love #2024 #live #38."
Celebrity friends were quick to comment on the post, with Gemma Atkinson adding heart-eyes emojis. Strictly's Gorka Marquez teased: "Look at you two!! [heart-eyes emoji]." Karen's celebrity partner Eddie Kadi also put fire emojis underneath.
Earlier this month, the new couple sparked romance rumours when they were spotted leaving a Birmingham hotel where Karen was staying during the Strictly tour.
The sighting came months after Karen's former husband, Jordan Wyn-Jones, confirmed that they had separated. The fitness instructor, whom Karen married in June 2022, spoke exclusively to the Mail on Sunday, saying: "Karen's dedicated to her career, which she has worked really hard for. She's amazing and I admire her for it. That's one of the reasons I wanted to marry her – because of how powerful she is."
In the interview, Jordan explained they decided to go their separate ways over their differing views on whether to start a family, with Jordan being keen to do so, while Karen was less certain.
Speaking about the moment they decided to call it quits, Jordan said: "There were tears on both sides. A lot of tears and sadness. We didn't want to let go of each other but we're also not right for each other.
"If we'd stayed together and we didn't have a family, I felt I would have ended up resenting her. This is the perfect moment for us to love each other and leave each other."