Strictly's Karen Hauer goes Instagram official with new boyfriend after split from husband

Strictly's Karen Hauer goes Instagram official with new boyfriend after shock marriage split
The Strictly Come Dancing professional parted ways from husband Jordan Wyn-Jones in October

Sharnaz Shahid
Sharnaz ShahidDeputy Online Editor
Karen Hauer has started 2024 with a bang! The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who split from third husband Jordan Wyn-Jones in October, has gone Instagram official with her new love. 

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 41-year-old shared a picture of herself with her new rugby player boyfriend Simon Davidson, 34. 

The sportsman originally shared the snap on his grid alongside the caption: "Things can change in an instant [heart emoji]. Try to live in the moment you never know what may happen #love #2024 #live #38." 

Celebrity friends were quick to comment on the post, with Gemma Atkinson adding heart-eyes emojis. Strictly's Gorka Marquez teased: "Look at you two!! [heart-eyes emoji]." Karen's celebrity partner Eddie Kadi also put fire emojis underneath. 

Earlier this month, the new couple sparked romance rumours when they were spotted leaving a Birmingham hotel where Karen was staying during the Strictly tour. 

The sighting came months after Karen's former husband, Jordan Wyn-Jones, confirmed that they had separated. The fitness instructor, whom Karen married in June 2022, spoke exclusively to the Mail on Sunday, saying: "Karen's dedicated to her career, which she has worked really hard for. She's amazing and I admire her for it. That's one of the reasons I wanted to marry her – because of how powerful she is."

Strictly Come Dating: couples who met on the dancefloor

As well as Gemma and Gorka, there are several other loved-up couples who met during their time on Strictly

  • Janette Manrara and Aljaz Škorjanec met on Strictly in 2010, before marrying in 2017 and welcoming a baby, Lyra, in 2023.
  • Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev met during the 2013 series. They married in 2019 and have two children together.
  • Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg fell in love while competing in 2018. They live together in Brighton.
  • Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton met in 2018 and welcomed a baby girl, Minnie, in 2023.
  • Max George and Maisie Smith shared their Strictly experience together in 2020, but didn't announce their relationship until 2022.
  • Tyler West and Molly Rainford starred in the 2022 series together and have been going strong ever since!
  • Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are both professionals on the show, and began dating in 2022.
  • Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen were partnered together on the show in 2013, confirming their romance in 2014. They share a daughter together, Mila, who was born in 2018.

In the interview, Jordan explained they decided to go their separate ways over their differing views on whether to start a family, with Jordan being keen to do so, while Karen was less certain. 

jordan and karen sitting outside © Instagram
Karen and Jordan parted ways last year

Speaking about the moment they decided to call it quits, Jordan said: "There were tears on both sides. A lot of tears and sadness. We didn't want to let go of each other but we're also not right for each other. 

"If we'd stayed together and we didn't have a family, I felt I would have ended up resenting her. This is the perfect moment for us to love each other and leave each other."

