Karen Hauer shares rare photos with lookalike mum following split from husband

Karen Hauer and husband Jordan Wyn-Jones separated last month, meaning the professional dancer has been adapting to being a singleton once again, which included a night out with her mum.

On Friday, the long-serving Strictly Come Dancing professional headed out with her mum to a restaurant, where the pair even played a few games of pool. Karen's mum looked just like her with the rebellious blonde streak in her hair and a smile that mirrored the dancer as she enjoyed the mother-daughter time.

Karen was also enjoying her night on the town with her mum, and she looked sensational in slinky black jumpsuit that she put on full display as she posed with staff at the dining establishment.

"Mothership nights are always too much fun," the 41-year-old enthused in her caption, and she was immediately met with love and support from her fanbase.

© Instagram Karen teamed up with her mum for a game of pool

One said: "Love the photos Karen you look totally stunning and awesome," while a second added: "You are so beautiful and kind Karen...bless your time with your mommy," and a third commented: "Lovely to see you smiling again @karenhauer."

A fourth wrote: "I wouldn't mind going out one night with you two, pair of beauties I think it would be a blast," and others shared strings of heart emojis in the comments section.

© Instagram The dancer looked fabulous in a stylish jumpsuit

Karen's former husband, Jordan Wyn-Jones confirmed that he and Karen had separated last week as he spoke exclusively to the Mail on Sunday. "Karen's dedicated to her career, which she has worked really hard for," he explained. "She's amazing and I admire her for it. That's one of the reasons I wanted to marry her – because of how powerful she is."

In the interview, the star explained they decided to go their separate ways over their differing views on whether to start a family, with Jordan being keen to do so, while Karen was less certain.

© Instagram Karen is adapting to single life again

Speaking about the moment the couple decided to call it quits, Jordan said: "There were tears on both sides. A lot of tears and sadness. We didn't want to let go of each other but we're also not right for each other.

"If we'd stayed together and we didn't have a family, I felt I would have ended up resenting her. This is the perfect moment for us to love each other and leave each other."