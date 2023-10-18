Strictly's Karen Hauer smoulders in slinky dress as she ditches wedding ring amid split reports

Karen Hauer looked ultra-glamorous on Tuesday as she stepped out wearing a slinky black dress with a daring thigh-high split.

In pictures shared to Instagram, the Strictly professional, 41, resembled a goddess as she struck a series of gorgeous poses. Her stunning LBD featured an asymmetrical neckline, billowing swathes of satin fabric and a glamorous single strap.

WATCH: Karen Hauer becomes Strictly's longest-serving female pro dancer

The brunette beauty wore her sunkissed curls down loose and flipped over to one side for a touch of va-va-voom. She highlighted her stunning, chiselled features with pretty, pink blusher, fluttery mascara and a nude lipstick. Stunning!

She accessorised with dainty, silver hoop earrings and finished off her look with a vampy black manicure. While Karen donned a cluster of silver rings, she opted to eschew her wedding ring spotted in previous photos.

© Instagram Karen looked flawless in her LBD

The move comes after rumours started swirling about Karen's alleged split from her husband Jordan Wyn-Jones. According to The Mirror, the duo, who had been married for one year, have decided to go their separate ways and remain on good terms.

Alongside her snapshot, Karen simply included a clapper board emoji followed by "@commense.official [blue dress emoji]," as a credit for her stunning frock.

Karen's fans and friends inundated the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. Gushing over her outfit, one follower wrote: "Holy smokesssss!!! You are on fireeee," while another commented: "Forever beautiful inside and out."

© Instagram The Strictly professional was all smiles

Other fans were quick to send sweet messages of support, with one writing: "Beautiful inside and out. Keep your head up, sending hugs," and a second remarked: "Glad to see you smiling [heart-eye emoji] stay strong."

This isn't the first time Karen has been seen without her wedding ring. She was first spotted without her glittering band earlier this month when she attended The Pride of Britain Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House.

© Getty The Strictly pro at the Pride of Britain Awards 2023

Neither Karen nor Jordan have addressed the reports and HELLO! has reached out to a representative for Karen for comment.

Since tying the knot, Karen has been incredibly open about her personal life away from the glare of the spotlight. During an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine back in August, the talented dancer offered us a rare glimpse inside her relationship.

© Getty Karen and Jordan wed in 2022

When asked about the secret to her happy marriage, the Venezuelan-born dancer offered a refreshingly candid response: "Counselling. You know what I think communication is massive but learning how to communicate, you know, so we get outside help," she revealed.

"So whenever we're having tricky moments or anything like that, it's just seeing the vulnerable side of each other and understanding it and knowing that both of us are working on things because nobody is perfect."

© Instagram The couple have allegedly split

The pro dancer went on to say: "There is no such thing as a happy marriage or a happy relationship with the perfect couple. It's about dealing with things the right way and not just running away from things, and I guess that's what makes us tick even better and understand one another."