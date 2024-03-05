16 and Pregnant star Sean Garinger dead aged 20 after horrific ATV accident

16 and Pregnant alum Sean Garinger has died aged 20 after his skull was "crushed" in a horrific ATV accident in Boone, North Carolina.

The former MTV star – who shared two children with ex Selena Gutierrez – was killed on February 28 outside his home after "the ground gave way" while he was moving an ATV from one parking spot to another.

"He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park," his mother, Mary Hobbs told The U.S. Sun.

"He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud."

© Instagram Sean was just 20 when he was killed

Hobbs explained that her son suffered severe head injuries after the ATV flipped over and "crushed" his skull.

"I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him," she recalled. "By that time, I realized he wasn't alive anymore."

Hobbs said that she "laid next to" her son until an ambulance arrived at the scene.

"There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday," she told the outlet. "He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left."

She continued: "We loved spontaneously jumping in the car for a road trip or a beach sesh. We bonded over music, fast cars and shooting guns and taking new adventures."

Hobbs added: "Sean brightened my world in a way no one else could ever come close to. He was my baby boy, my squishy, my heartbeat."

© Instagram Sean appeared in season six of 16 and Pregnant

Watauga County Sheriff's Office Major Kelly Redmon told the Watauga Democrat that Watauga Medics, the Boone Fire Department, and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the fatal accident. Redmon also identified Garinger as the victim.

In a statement that was released to local media, the Watauga County Sheriff's Office stated: "Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the loss experienced by the family and loved ones of the victim."

According to his obituary, Garinger was "known affectionately as 'Squishy,'" and "was a military brat who touched lives all around the country".

It added: "He never knew a stranger, regardless of age, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His kind and generous nature endeared him to all who knew him.

© Instagram Sean leaves behind two daughters

"Sean had a passion for living life to the fullest. He enjoyed driving RC cars, sky diving, shark diving, dirt bikes, flying his drone, driving ATVs, surfing, and spending time in the ocean.

"His adventurous spirit and love for excitement were evident in all aspects of his life."

Garinger is survived by his daughters, Dareli, three, and Esmi, one, his mom, and his sisters Shania, Lydia, Isabella, Ember, Kayden, and Casslyn.

