Cillian Murphy's lookalike son Aran set to follow in actor dad's footsteps in Hollywood film

Cillian Murphy's 16-year-old son, Aran, is set to follow in his dad's footsteps and star in his first-ever film.

The Golden Globe winner's second child was announced alongside Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega, as part of the cast of Tai Waititi's upcoming film, Klara And The Sun, a cinematic adaptation of the book of the same name by Kazuo Ishiguro. Aran will play the character Rick, the best friend of Jenna's character in the film. The project also stars Amy Adams.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Arun attended the Golden Globes with his father earlier this year

Whilst this is Aran's big screen debut, he is no stranger to the stage and starred as the title role in Hamnet, at Dublin's Abbey Theatre. Cillian and his wife Yvonne McGuiness also share their eldest son Malachy, 18. The family-of-four live in Monkstown, Dublin, having relocated there from London in 2015.

Cillian's Irish heritage is important to him and in 2016 the Inception star told The Guardian: "We wanted them [Arun and Malachy] to be Irish, I suppose...It’s amazing how quickly their accents have adapted. Even within a year of moving back, they are fading into this rakish west Brit kind of thing. Which I think, hopefully, will get them lots of girls when they’re 15."

It is arguably unsurprising, that Arun has been inspired by his dad's talents for performing arts which according to headteacher, David Barry, were "always known throughout school". David is the head of Presentation Brother's College, Cilian's secondary school in Cork.

© Getty Cillian and his wife Yvonne and their two sons live in Dublin

He exclusively told HELLO!: "In his transition year, he [Cillian] participated in drama modules and that's where he may have got the bug for the performing arts.

"His talent for performing arts was known throughout the school because his band, Sons of Mr Green Genes, used to play lunchtime concerts.

© Getty David Barry, headteacher at Presentation Brothers College couldn't be more proud of Cillian's recent achievements

"From his senior cycle years, he was very much into the performing arts. I think it was more on the band side when he was in school, and then maybe as he went to college he got more into the stage and acting.

"We had a parent-teacher meeting [recently] and a number of past pupils from his year group were reminiscing about him saying he was a great lad and it was great to see his success.

"Cillian's success in the arts reflects something different we are also trying to promote We are so proud of him and presume all his friends and family are so proud of him as well. "