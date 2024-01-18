What makes Cillian Murphy and his wife of 20 years Yvonne McGuinness so 'perfect for each other'

Cillian Murphy is no stranger to stardom, but lately, his star has been shining even more brightly than usual. The Irish actor just won Best Actor at the Golden Globes for his performance in Oppenheimer. And proudly cheering him on, as usual, was his ever-dependable wife, Yvonne.

The pair have been married for almost 20 years and according to astrologer Debbie Frank, this should come as no surprise: they are actually "super-glued together" because "their charts are perfect for each other".

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Debbie deftly delves into the astrological charts of Cillian and Yvonne, showing exactly why the married couple are so compatible.

"Cillian is not the typical restless Gemini who shies away from commitment. He has Venus and Mercury in steady Taurus indicating he wants security rather than chasing excitement.

"His blueprint for love is a strong woman who knows her own mind as his Moon resides in fiery Aries. He doesn't expect the relationship to revolve around him," Debbie explains. "In fact, both Cillian and Yvonne moved to London together before they were married so that she could attend the Royal College of Art. It's an equal partnership."

Debbie explained that Yvonne's creativity has a magnetic pull on Cillian due to his astrological makeup. "Venus describes what you look for in love and Cillian's Venus in Taurus describes an attraction to a creative woman. Yvonne is renowned for her installations which incorporate film, performance, sculptural and textile elements, sound and writing," she said.

© Getty Yvonne "provides the family stability whilst he works away"

"Such an electric and eclectic multi-media mix stems from Yvonne's Sun in artistic Libra positioned close to progressive, innovative Uranus. She thrives on producing creative visual experiences that make people think and this is what delights Gemini Cillian, who adores the way her mind works and how she continually surprises him."

Yvonne is also a grounded source of stability for Cillian, thanks to her Venus in Virgo. "Yvonne is no head-in-the-clouds person. Her own Venus is in earthy Virgo which matches his in earthy Taurus. She provides the family stability whilst he works away and they are both in this for the long haul.

"Both of their Sun signs are in the sparkly Air element which keeps them interested in life and in each other and their Venuses are both in loyal Earth signs which gives them staying power. She is both a seeker (Moon in Sagittarius) and a stalwart – her Venus constantly doing what it takes to make the relationship work.

"Their marriage continues to be happily rock-solid even with Cillian's star in the ascendant all year with wow-factor Uranus and fortunate Jupiter bringing an incredible array of acting offers his way during 2024."

© Getty Cillian's star is in the ascendant with his chart promising an "incredible array of acting offers his way during 2024"

Despite his incredible talents, Debbie explained that Cillian remains a down-to-earth individual who doesn't let himself be blinded by the bright lights of Hollywood. "The actor is unlikely to change his stance on shunning the spotlight. He's at heart a worker bee with his Mars close to nose-to-the-grindstone Saturn.

"His chart bestows lucky breaks which gift him amazing opportunities but he applies himself to the nth degree. Cillian's Saturn (planet of karmic lessons) is in home-loving Cancer and he got the memo long ago that home is where his heart lies."