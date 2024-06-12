Denise Richards doing 'wild' reality TV show starring daughters Sami and Lola — what to know

Denise Richards is headed back to reality television, not with fellow "housewives," or with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, but with her daughters.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who still had guest appearances on the show as recently as last year, announced this week that a new E! reality show focused on her family will be airing next year.

Tentatively titled Denise Richards the Wild Things, an apparent nod to her 1998 movie Wild Things, the show will follow her life with husband Aaron Phypers, who she married in 2018, plus daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, who she shares with her ex-husband, plus Eloise, 12, who she adopted in 2011.

Recommended video You may also like Denise Richards rejects teen daughter's warning as pair hit Hawai'i beach

In a statement announcing the exciting venture, Denise shared: "My family and I are thrilled to return home to E!" noting: "Sami and Lola were just three and four years old when we first shared our story and now we've come full circle. [Executive producer] Alex Baskin and I met when I joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I loved doing that show."

The Drop Dead Gorgeous actress first ventured into reality television 16 years ago with Denise Richards: It's Complicated, which documented her life amid her divorce from the Two and a Half Men actor; it ran for 17 episodes across two seasons, from 2008 to 2009, and was produced by Ryan Seacrest.

The former couple married in 2002, though they had a bitter split in 2005 while she was pregnant with Lola, and their divorce was finalized the following year.

© Getty Denise and her daughters in 2013

Denise continued: "This is the perfect partnership for our family's series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can't wait for the audience to share this adventure with us."

MORE: Denise Richards looks unrecognizable with wild hair transformation in bodycon dress

MORE: Charlie Sheen's agony over daughters he shares with Denise Richards: 'It broke my heart'

In her own post on Instagram celebrating the news, she wrote: "I'm so excited about our new show. We can't wait! Thank you for all your support."

© Instagram Her daughter Sami is a model

Her fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to express their excitement, with Tori Spelling writing: "Yayyyyy," with a red heart and fire emoji, as former The Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky added: "Woo hoo! Love this!" and her RHOBH co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff also wrote: "Excited for youuuu."

MORE: Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami celebrates emotional milestone with sultry bikini pic

© AKGS Lola celebrated her 19th birthday in June

In their own statement, NBCUniversal Entertainment executive Rachel Smith, who helms the media company's Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentary division, shared: "Denise Richards is a pop culture force and no stranger to capturing the public's attention."

"With her return to E!, we look forward to Denise and her family sharing their beautifully chaotic world with our audience, who will appreciate their candor and relatability as much as we do."