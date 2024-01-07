From Melanie Griffith to Dakota Johnson: the most famous nepo-babies to be Golden Globe Ambassadors

Long before "nepo babies" became the buzziest topic du jour on social media and beyond, the Golden Globes highlighted some of Hollywood's leading star's offspring by way of their Golden Globe Ambassador role, which began with the Miss Golden Globe title in 1962.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association began the tradition – which saw up and coming stars or, most commonly, celebrity scions take on the responsibility of handing out trophies and escorting honorees – for the 1963 awards. Its inaugural ambassadors were The Beverly Hillbillies star Donna Douglas (1932-2015) and Hungarian actress Eva Six (1937-ca. 2000s).

Ahead of the 81st annual Golden Globes on January 7th (which air on CBS), read on for some of the most famous Golden Globe Ambassadors who went on to gain – and in some cases eclipse – their parents' fame.

© Getty Melanie was Miss Golden Globe in 1975, and won for best actress in 1983

Melanie, whose parents were Hitchcockian icon Tippi Hedren, 93, and advertising executive Peter Griffith, was Miss Golden Globe in 1975.

She began her career in the 70s, largely through various independent thriller films, before receiving further acclaim for her roles in Night Moves (1975), Body Double (1984), Something Wild (1986), and Working Girl (1988), which earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress and for which she won a Golden Globe.

© Getty Laura Dern was 1982's Miss Golden Globe

Laura was Miss Golden Globe in 1982; her mom Dianne Ladd, 88, is an actress, as is her father Bryce Dern, 87.

The Big Little Lies alum, 56, rose to prominence in the 1980s for her roles in Mask (1985), Blue Velvet (1986), and Wild at Heart (1990). She earned her first Oscar nomination in 1991 for her leading role in Rambling Rose, which featured her mom Diane in a supporting role.

© Getty Freddie was the second Mr. Golden Globe

After Hollywood icon Clark Gable's son John Clarke Gable inaugurated the Mr. Golden Globe role in 1995, Freddie was the second to take up the position the following year.

Freddie's father Freddie Prinze was a stand-up comedian and actor, while his mom Kathy Prinze, 73, is a real estate broker. The actor, 47, is best known for his roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), She's All That (1999), Scooby-Doo (2002), among others.

© Getty Fellow Miss Golden Globes Dakota and Melanie in 2006

Following in her mom Melanie's footsteps, the star of Marvel's upcoming Madame Webb film was Miss Golden Globe in 2006.

Dakota, 34, broke into the scene starring as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy opposite Jamie Dornan, and has since had roles in How to Be Single (2019), The Lost Daughter (2021), Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022), among others.

© Getty Rumer as Miss Golden Globe in 2009

Rumer, who was Miss Golden Globe in 2009, is the eldest of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three daughters; they also share Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29.

The actress, 35, has largely retired from acting, though she previously had roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), Future World (2018), Return to Sender (2015), The House Bunny (2009), and others.

© Getty Sosie at the 2014 Golden Globes

Sosie Bacon

Sosie, 31, was Miss Golden Globe in 2014; her parents are actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, who also share music composer Travis Bacon, 34.

Sosie's breakthrough role was in the 2022 horror film Smile. She previously also had roles in her mom's show The Closer, as well as in her dad's film Loverboy (2005), and the HBO hit Mare of Easttown.

© Getty The Brosnan family at the 2020 Golden Globes

Paris Brosnan

Paris, 22, son of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith, was the penultimate Golden Globe Ambassador in 2020, two years after the role debuted its new title.

Paris has yet to make an acting debut, and instead has focused on modeling and being an Instagram personality.

