Salma Hayek posts glamorous throwback as she celebrates pal Jennifer Aniston

Salma Hayek is celebrating her BFF, Jennifer Aniston. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress posted a glamorous throwback photo to mark Jennifer's 55th birthday. "Happy birthday Jennifer! Look at this gem of a photo I found in my archives from a Vanity Fair Cover, so many precious memories. Enjoy your day," she penned in the caption.

Salma's not the only one to wish Jen a happy birthday either. The Friends actress – who shared her very own video montage on Instagram – has received plenty of well wishes, with Gwyneth Paltrow, Michelle Pfeiffer, Florence Pugh and Sarah Hyland taking to the comments.

While they've never teamed up on-screen, Jennifer and Salma have been friends for years, and they couldn't be more supportive of one another. Back in 2019, Salma revealed their close bond after welcoming her pal to social media.

Alongside photos from the LACMA 2012 Art + Film Gala, she wrote: "Welcome to the Instagram party @JenniferAniston. We were waiting for you!!!"

After running in similar circles for years, Salma and Jennifer are also bonded by their respective friendships with the late Matthew Perry.

For 10 years, Jennifer starred alongside Matthew in Friends, while Salma became acquainted with the star on the set of Fools Rush In (1997). After learning of his tragic passing in October 2023, both Jennifer and Salma penned heartbreaking tributes to their dear friend.

© Getty Like Jennifer, Salma shared a close bond with the late Matthew Perry

"There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them," wrote Salma. "I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In,' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie.

"Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude. My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart."

Meanwhile, Jennifer – who attended Matthew's private funeral – initially refrained from posting. But in November, she finally found the words to express her sadness.

© NBC Jennifer and Matthew co-starred on Friends for a decade

"Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before," she began.

"Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'Could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day…"