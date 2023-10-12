Jennifer Aniston's steamy scene on The Morning Show has fans talking

Jennifer Aniston bared all on the latest episode of The Morning Show, which left fans shocked by the intimate moment. Fans shared the steamy clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, captioning the photo “so you wake up with Jennifer Aniston naked on top of you so what.”

The racy clip sees Jennifer, nude, lying on top of Jon Hamm’s back, showing off her toned physique. Her character, news anchor Alex Levy, gets intimate with tech billionaire Paul Marks, played by Jon, after an intense interview - but it’s not the first or only time the two characters share raunchy moments. It seems love is in the air for Aniston’s character in the latest season of The Morning Show.

WATCH: The Morning Show season 3 – Full-length trailer

Fans went wild over the clip, praising the comedy actress in particular, with one person sharing “I actually went insane”. Another remarked: “After today’s episode I’ve come to the conclusion that seeing a romcom with Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm is not a want, IT’S A NEED!!” Meanwhile a third fan exclaimed “Miss Jen Aniston! What was that scene! I need a couple of days to recover, thank you.”

The 54-year-old actor looks incredible in the scene as the camera followed up her svelte figure to her tousled hair, with her modesty only preserved by her co-star. Her lean figure is a testament to her love of health and wellness as Women’s Health revealed she tries to exercise at least five times a week.

Besides her rigorous exercise routine, Jennifer makes a lot of simple, healthy choices. "I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can”, she shared with Carine Roitfeld of the CR Fashion Book.

Jennifer also recently partnered with fitness company Pvolve, who she credited with helping her recover from a back injury. She made the announcement in June, stating she was: "SO proud to support our female founder and the beyond talented trainers. This is one of my favorite workouts… and I'm so grateful for the team and excited for what's to come."