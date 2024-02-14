Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, more in attendance, several wounded

Both Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, along with much of their Kansas City Chiefs family, were celebrating their recent Super Bowl win in the team's hometown Wednesday afternoon when a shooting occurred.

Per the Kansas City Police department, multiple people were shot, though their condition remains unclear, and they are currently asking the crowd of thousands of fans to evacuate.

Several outlets have confirmed that two suspects have been detained, however the department has yet to disclose their identity.

More to come.