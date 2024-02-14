Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, more in attendance, several wounded – latest
Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, more in attendance, several wounded

The Kansas City Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl win in their hometown when shots were fired

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce high fives fans during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York
Both Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, along with much of their Kansas City Chiefs family, were celebrating their recent Super Bowl win in the team's hometown Wednesday afternoon when a shooting occurred.

Per the Kansas City Police department, multiple people were shot, though their condition remains unclear, and they are currently asking the crowd of thousands of fans to evacuate.

Several outlets have confirmed that two suspects have been detained, however the department has yet to disclose their identity.

More to come.

