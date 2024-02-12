Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's surprise Super Bowl ad sparks fan reaction
The ad saw Ben as the leader of a new boy band named "DunKings"

Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
Super Bowl viewers were treated to a surprise as Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, accompanied by Ben's wife Jennifer Lopez, starred in a hilariously engaging Dunkin Donuts commercial. 

The ad saw Ben, at 51, embracing his Boston roots as the leader of a new boy band named "DunKings," decked out in vibrant Dunkin Donuts attire, including an outfit emblazoned with the brand's signature orange and pink colors.

Ben made a grand entrance into Jennifer's recording studio, exclaiming, "What up, Bronx?" before declaring, "For your consideration, here comes the Boston massacre." 

The commercial took a comedic turn as Ben and Matt, 53, broke into a dance, with football legend Tom Brady serving as the DJ and rapper Fat Joe offering commentary alongside JLo.

Following their performance, Matt, in a humorous nod to his iconic line from the 1998 film Good Will Hunting, awkwardly asked Jennifer, "How do you like them donuts? I'm so sorry." 

Ben playfully teased, "You had to see it, but I forgive you," before affectionately kissing Jennifer, who, caught off guard, could only respond with, "We talked about this." 

However, Jennifer had nothing but praise for Tom Brady, telling the Super Bowl legend, "you can stay."

The commercial quickly became a social media sensation, with fans flocking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their delight. Viewers praised the ad's humor, with comments ranging from "LOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! PURE ENTERTAINMENT!!!!" to "Funniest one so far IMO." 

The consensus was clear, with many calling it their favorite Super Bowl commercial of the year.

Ben and Jennifer, famously known as "Bennifer," were the quintessential Hollywood couple in the early 2000s. 

After their initial engagement ended, they went on to marry others and start families. However, destiny brought them back together after their respective divorces, leading to their marriage in 2022. 

This isn't the first time Ben has made an appearance in Super Bowl spots for the brand, which he has often been seen carrying several unseemly cups of in paparazzi shots.

For last year's Super Bowl commercial, he decided to embed himself into the Dunkin' world by working their drive-thru, interacting with surprised fans while also spoofing the viral images of him with his loads of Dunkin'.

