Super Bowl moments you missed: Blue Ivy and Jay Z's sweet bond, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunite and more

It's safe to say there was a lot happening at the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

In addition to the huge match between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs – the latter of whom reigned champion – the game was a spectacle of live music, A-list celebrity watching and star-studded commercials.

The huge sporting event held in Las Vegas was so jam-packed full of big moments that they were happening one after the other at lightning speed.

Luckily, we've rounded up some of those major moments that you might have missed from Super Bowl Sunday…

Super Bowl LVIII moments you missed...

Blue Ivy Carter and Jay Z keep up tradition © Steph Chambers,Getty Blue Ivy Carter, 12, stepped out with her famous dad Jay Z, 54, and her younger sister, Rumi, six, for Super Bowl Sunday and the trio looked like the coolest family on the pitch. Standing on the sidelines, Jay Z looked so proud as he watched over his two girls soaking up the atmosphere. At one point, Blue took to the field to have some photographs taken by her dad including one of her jumping in the air, a running theme for the 12-year-old as she held the same pose as sweet snaps from previous years. Back in 2020, a nine-year-old Blue looked so excited as she jumped in the air as her dad beamed while taking photos on his iPhone. This year, the duo recreated that moment and Jay Z looked just as thrilled to see his eldest having so much fun at the big game.

JLo and Ben Affleck's joint cameo It's no secret that Ben Affleck is a big fan of Dunkin' Donuts. The Oscar-winning actor and his superstar singer wife Jennifer Lopez (who is a Super Bowl Half Time Show alum) appeared together in a commercial for the fast food brand alongside rapper Jack Harlow, Ben's BFF Matt Damon and former NFL player, Tom Brady. The husband and wife were hilarious together as Ben gate-crashed JLo's recording session decked head-to-toe in Dunkin' gear attempting to launch a hip-hop group. Jennifer looked less than impressed as she said: "We talked about this."

Lana Del Rey gets swept up in the excitement © PATRICK T. FALLON,Getty Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Blake Lively were the ultimate girl gang as they cheered on the Chiefs (and Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce of course) from the sidelines. After the game wrapped and the Chiefs were the clear winners, the excitement went into overdrive with Taylor, Blake and more all jumping up and down in celebration. In one clip which went viral on X, poor Lana was seen falling down as the crowd around her went ballistic. We hope our girl Lana is okay!



Beyoncé's enters her country era © Instagram Usher might have been the talk of Vegas thanks to his electric performance of his mega hits (featuring some seriously cool cameos) at the Half Time Show, but it quickly became The Beyoncé Show when the singer appeared in a brilliant commercial for Verizon alongside actor Tony Hale. The big moment came at the end of the ad when she said: "Ok, they're ready, drop the new music", cue: Beyoncé's country era. The superstar had been long-rumored to be putting out a country album and she dropped two new songs, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, which will appear on Renaissance-follow-up album Act II when it's released next month. Beyoncé looked sensational from the stands as she sat with her husband Jay Z and their two daughters to watch the game, with the mother-of-three leaning into the country era with her cow-girl-inspired outfit.

Ice Spice became a meme © PATRICK T. FALLON,Getty Before the game got underway, a clip went viral online showing Taylor Swift greeting her boyfriend's brother, Jason Kelce, in the VIP area but Ice Spice's reaction went viral. The rapper looked a little awkward as the pair hugged each other hello and looked away with a confused look on her face. We're sure they were all well acquainted afterwards!



Justin Bieber was just here for the game, ok? © PATRICK T. FALLON,Getty No, Justin Bieber did not hop on stage and join Usher for a rendition of Somebody to Love Remix (much to our disappointment), instead the singer was perfectly happy sitting alongside his wife Hailey to enjoy the game. You do you, Justin.



Wicked dropped its first trailer © WB If there's one thing about the Super Bowl is that they're always going to feature a big-budget movie trailer debut and, this year, Wicked was that movie. The upcoming live-action film remake of the Broadway phenomenon will star Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey and is out in November. The trailer has made us very excited indeed.



Kim Kardashian soft launches new romance © Instagram Kim Kardashian is heavily rumored to be getting serious with Odell Beckham Jr. and the pair were spotted together in public for the first time at Super Bowl Sunday. Kim, decked head-to-toe in brown and a cowgirl hat looked sensational alongside her new beau as they walked through The Wynn Hotel in Vegas. We see the vision.

