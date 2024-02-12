Usher's star-studded halftime, Chiefs win, Taylor Swift's reaction, more of the biggest moments from Super Bowl LVIII

Another day, another Super Bowl down, and we have a two-time winner on our hands! The Kansas City Chiefs, defending champions heading into Super Bowl LVIII, have emerged victorious for the second year in a row.

Their win caps off what has proved to be a dominant year for the team, but this edition of the Super Bowl wasn't without its many highlights.

Here, we're rounding up five of the biggest moments from this year's Super Bowl, from the big game, to the halftime show, to the Taylor Swift of it all…

© Getty Images The Kansas City Chiefs, winners of Super Bowl LVIII

The Chiefs come from behind

Despite all the hype surrounding the KC Chiefs heading into the Super Bowl, particularly as defending champs who have a pretty successful track record all around, a large part of the game looked dicey for them.

For a majority of the first half, they trailed behind their opponents, the San Francisco 49ers, and cracks began to show in their team, particularly Travis Kelce's viral outburst to coach Andy Reid.

© Getty Images The Chiefs won despite trailing behind the San Francisco 49ers for most of the game's first half

However, they found a way to tie the score up before the end of the game, sending the Super Bowl into overtime for only the second time in NFL history, and nailing their win thanks to a play from Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman Jr.

Taylor Swift's reaction

Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis, had her crew of A-list friends with her during the game, making the highly-publicized trek all the way from Tokyo.

Flanked by Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Lana Del Rey, she was captured by the NFL immediately after the winning touchdown, jumping for joy and hugging everyone in the booth. Watch it happen below…

Taylor Swift reacts to the final touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII

In a repeat of the AFC Championship Game, the "Blank Space" singer quickly also made her way to the field to give Travis a kiss as they embraced as the confetti went off.

Usher's halftime show

R&B superstar Usher had Las Vegas saying "yeah!" in unison with his bombastic halftime show, and while his own cadre of hits proved to be a crowd pleaser, it was his line-up of guests that stole the show.

Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am, Ludacris, and Lil Jon all made appearances during the show, performing songs like "If I Ain't Got You," "My Boo," "OMG," "Turn Down For What," and "Yeah!"

© Getty Images Alicia Keys was one of the guests who joined Usher during his halftime show performance

The show served as an instant throwback that became as memorable as it was near-chaotic thanks to a discography spanning over two decades.

We're seeing stars

Of course, Taylor, Usher, and their guests weren't the only other celebrities in attendance, as the Super Bowl has proven, once again, to be an annual beacon for some of the world's biggest.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Paul Rudd, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Shania Twain, Paul McCartney, and many more were spotted taking in the big game.

© Getty Images The stars came out in droves for Super Bowl LVIII!

The commercials

There's nothing sweeter than a good Super Bowl commercial, and this year has given us plenty to choose from, both picture-perfect and memorable.

Beyoncé surprised by trying to break the internet with Verizon (and then surprised once again by dropping country music), and Ben Affleck proved to Jennifer Lopez that he could use his musical talents to win with Dunkin'.

© Dunkin' The commercials undoubtedly helped steal the show

Victoria and David Beckham teamed up with Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer for a forgettable/unforgettable Uber Eats ad, and that's just scratching the surface!

