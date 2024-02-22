Oprah icon Hydeia Broadbent tragically dies aged 39

Hydeia Broadbent, a formidable AIDS activist whose courageous conversation with Oprah Winfrey as a child catapulted her to global recognition, has passed away unexpectedly at the tender age of 39.

Hydeia's story first touched hearts worldwide when, at just 11 years old, she bravely shared her experiences of living with HIV since birth on Oprah's renowned talk show in 1996.

The poignant moment, which saw Oprah visibly moved, became one of the show's most unforgettable segments.

From a young age, Hydeia dedicated her life to combating the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS, particularly during the height of the AIDS crisis in the United States.

This period was a time when an HIV diagnosis was often perceived as a death sentence. Her father, Loren Broadbent, announced her passing on Facebook on February 20, sharing that Hydeia had "remained determined to spread hope," despite her challenges.

According to family member Kimberley R. McCoy, Hydeia had faced significant health hurdles, including undergoing dialysis and life support in the previous year.

© Donna Svennevik Basketball legend Magic Johnson with Hydeai

A GoFundMe page set up in her memory describes her death as unexpected, indicating she had shown signs of recovery.

The page reflects Loren's deep sorrow and pride in his daughter's lifelong mission to enlighten others about HIV/AIDS through education and advocacy.

Hydeia's journey began in Nevada, where she was abandoned as an infant by her biological mother, a drug addict, and later adopted by Loren and Patricia Broadbent.

By age four, her adoptive parents discovered she was HIV-positive and had developed AIDS.

© Lyn Alweis The 2000 Martin Luther King Jr. Marade, Denver Hydeia Broadbent, who was born HIV positive

Despite her young age, Hydeia, alongside her mother, a social worker, began raising awareness about HIV, soon taking the mantle herself to speak candidly about living with the disease.

Her appearance on Oprah's show highlighted the severe challenges she faced, including brain fungus, blood infections, and pneumonia.

Hydeia's activism was not just about raising awareness; it was a call to action for responsible living and the importance of mental health in managing the disease. "If I don't feel good and I'm not happy and I don't want to get out of bed, I'm not going to take these pills to save my life," she expressed, capturing the holistic battle individuals with HIV/AIDS face.

© Jemal Countess Hydeia Broadbent attends 4th Annual Solstice Presented By amfAR's generationCURE at Hudson Hotel

Years later, Hydeia admitted she did not recall Oprah's emotional response during their interview, choosing instead to remember the personal moments they shared off-stage.

Her impact extended beyond Oprah's platform, as she also participated in a conversation with Magic Johnson on Nickelodeon in 1992, aiming to educate children about HIV/AIDS.

Hydeia celebrated her 34th birthday with reflective optimism, acknowledging her battles with depression but also recognizing her resilience and purpose.

Her life, marked by advocacy from the tender age of five, showed the world how to love, fight, and advocate for those affected by HIV and AIDS.

Loren's GoFundMe campaign, set up to honor Hydeia's memory and support her final arrangements, serves as a testament to her indomitable spirit and the profound impact she left on the world.

