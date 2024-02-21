Snoop Dogg remembers late brother with emotional photo from mother's funeral days after his death

Snoop Dogg is grieving the loss of his younger brother, Bing Worthington, and has paid another tribute to him following his death aged 44.

The rapper, 52, took to Instagram to post a photo taken at their mother, Beverly Tate's funeral back in 2021 after she passed away aged 70.

The emotional image showed Snoop and Bing standing in front of their mom's casket dressed in red suits.

Captioning the photo, Snoop wrote: "Everlastin love Beverly's boys. Dirty left bing and snoopy," adding emojis of a flame, rose, and a dove.

© Instagram Snoop, Bing, and their brother Jerry at their mom's funeral in 2021

He also included his brother's Instagram handle, alongside a heartbreaking message.

It read: "Miss that laugh and the way u made us smile keep mama company till we get there."

The Gin & Juice rapper announced Bing's passing on Friday with a photo of the duo alongside emojis of a crying face, pensive face, a dove, and folded hands.

He then shared a video of himself, Bing, and their brother Jerry at a cemetery laughing at something Bing had said. "@badabing33 always made us laugh. u bac with moms," he captioned the clip, which you can watch below.

WATCH: Snoop Dogg remembers late brother Bing Worthington following his sudden death

Bing passed away on Thursday, February 15 in California. NBC News reported that "the cause of death will be pending the results of the toxicology and autopsy report," as they quoted an email from Sergeant Frank Gonzalez of the Orange County Sheriff's Department in California.

Since his death, Snoop has shared several tributes to his brother on social media, including a photo from their childhood taken in 1980, a picture of Bing with their late mother, and several photos featuring Bing with broken heart emojis.

Snoop and his brother Bing

Snoop and his sibling had a very close relationship and also worked together, with Bing beginning as a roadie before advancing to become his brother's tour manager.

"I started from the bottom, I ain't just become the tour manager, I was just the road guy. I worked my way to the top," Bing told Vice back in 2016.

"Even though I'm [Snoop's] brother he didn't give me a top-ranked position. You can't just become a president without knowing anything about being the president. You have to learn," he added.

Snoop Dogg shared a photo of his late brother and mom

Speaking of his achievements, Bing said: "I do a lot of entrepreneur [expletive] I've done lots of things with Snoop, like Dogg [Cadillac] DeVilles, Dogg Skateboards, you name it. I come up with a lot of great concepts.

"As well, I've done a lot of work with Snoop on the road and basically putting the albums together, so I've been doing this for years."

Beyond his work with Snoop, Bing carved out his own path in the music world. He was part of the hip-hop group Lifestyle, contributing to their sole album, Liquid Cocaine, released in 2003.

Snoop Dogg paid tribute to his brother, who passed away aged 44

However, it was the business side of the industry that he was drawn to more than creating his music.

"My guy was a great rapper and I was a great rapper, but I was like, 'Why am I working on the music? I should be doing all the business side of this thing,'" he told the publication.

"I love meeting people, talking business, that got me going. That made me feel like another person."

