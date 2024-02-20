Strictly star Robin Windsor 'tragically' passes away aged 44 as James Jordan leads tributes

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor has died at the age of 44. The news was announced in the early hours of Tuesday morning by Burn the Floor, a dance company of which Robin was one of the founders.

"The Burn the Floor family has lost one of its founding members, Robin 'Bobby' Windsor - who has tragically passed away," the statement began. "A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years - including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world. His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual. His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever."

© Instagram Robin's death was first announced by Burn the Dancefloor

Robin, who had a professional partnership with fellow Kristina Rihanoff both on and off the Strictly ballroom floor, danced with the likes of Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley and Deborah Meaden.

© Getty Robin Windsor had a professional partnership with Kristina Rihanoff

Sharing his heartbreak on social media, former Strictly professional James Jordan penned: "I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly - I have such fond memories of him. He was always very caring and fun to be around. Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues. You will be missed old friend."

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid, who danced with Robin back in 2011 during a Strictly special for Children in Need, also shared her devastation while covering the story on Tuesday's programme. Describing the news as "such a shock", she said of Robin: "I fell in love with him and I fell in love with dancing. He was just so enthusiastic about dancing. I just adored him.

© Instagram Robin passed away at the age of 44

"He was the most incredible personality. There's something very special about him," she added.