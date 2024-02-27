Heidi Klum, 50, compares herself to her model daughter Leni, 19 in epic throwback

In a recent social media post, Heidi Klum offered a fascinating glimpse into the similarities between herself and her daughter, Leni Klum, by sharing a throwback photo that underscores their striking resemblance.

Heidi, now 50, took to her platform to post an image from her early days as a rising star, juxtaposing it against the burgeoning modeling career of her daughter, Leni, 19.

The throwback photo showcased the America's Got Talen judge in a simple yet captivating ensemble: a white tank top paired with blue denim jeans and a snakeskin belt, her hair flowing freely.

© Instagram Heidi and Leni look so alike

This image, taken on a rooftop, presents a younger Heidi who might appear almost unrecognizable to fans familiar with her current superstar persona.

She accompanied this with a picture of Leni, who at 5ft4in, poses in a black crop top and pale blue jeans, her highlighted hair cascading over her shoulders, and minimal makeup enhancing her natural beauty.

© Getty Heidi stepped out in leather with her daughter Leni

Heidi has been instrumental in nurturing Leni's modeling career, which includes joint appearances on magazine covers and participation in lingerie campaigns, showcasing a strong mother-daughter bond and a shared path in the fashion industry.

Leni, whose father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, was later adopted by Seal, Heidi's ex-husband, solidifying a blended family dynamic that includes Heidi and Seal's three other children.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Heidi and her lookalike daughter Leni modelled daring outfits at the Intermissi Dinner

Leni's candidness about her acne struggles, shared with her 1.9 million Instagram followers through makeup-free selfies, has been a powerful statement on self-acceptance and the pressures of beauty standards.

"I feel like there is a thought behind having acne that you're not beautiful with it or it makes you look not as good as you could look," Leni expressed in an interview with People.

© Instagram Leni shared a photo of her acne breakout

Her efforts to normalize acne and encourage a more inclusive definition of beauty resonate with many young people facing similar challenges.

Beyond modeling and public life, Heidi and Leni share moments of humor and humanity, such as Leni's revelation about discovering Heidi's "sex closet" and the family's casual approach to nudity and body positivity at home.

“I was going through it with my friends. And I was like, "Mom, what is this? A microphone?" I really had no idea what it was. My mom got so mad at me after, like, "You can't go in my stuff!"' Leni recalled on an episode of Call Her Daddy.

© Getty Heidi Klum and Leni Klum

“I was like showing it off to my friends like, "Look at how cool this is. My mom has a whole cupboard, she has a whole drawer." And I snuck them into my mom's room and opened the drawer, and we were all taking videos.”

“'I would have birthday parties at the house. Or I'd have friends over, like my boyfriend over. And she tans topless by the pool,” Leni revealed.

“And I remember having my girlfriends over and I'd be so embarrassed and like, scared, because usually in like my friend's families, I never see my friend's moms tanning naked at the pool. But I thought it was normal. And my friends would always be like, kinda stand off-ish but it was so normal in our family.”

