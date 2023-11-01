Heidi Klum reveals daughter Leni's real career plans are far from modeling – details

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni may appear to be yet another celebrity kid following in their parents' footsteps, but her career aspirations span far beyond the modeling world, her mom says.

Though Leni is still only 19, she has already begun sharing the spotlight with her mom, with a burgeoning modeling career that could one day rival her famous mother's.

However, while she'd surely find success just as her mom once did decades ago, she's still exploring her options.

Heidi, speaking with E! News at her annual – and iconic – Halloween party at El Alto in New York City, opened up about what it's like to see her firstborn venture into the modeling industry.

"I was not nervous, no," she first said, though she confessed: "I can't say I was excited either because you know when you're self-employed, it is always tricky."

Plus, she maintained: "Who knows if this is something she'll always even want to do forever."

© Action Press/Shutterstock Leni is her mom's mini me

Heidi also revealed Leni has more passions beyond modeling, adding: "She's studying because she wants to do interior design, and she's doing this right now."

"She's only 19 years old, you know?" she noted, stating: "So, who knows what all the things are that she will do."

© Instagram Heidi is a doting mom-of-four

Leni is Heidi's oldest of her four kids; she shares her with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, who she briefly dated in 2002. She also shares sons Henry, 18, and Johan, 16, plus daughter Lou, 14, with ex-husband Seal, who she was married to from 2005 to 2014.

Leni was in attendance at Heidi's Halloween on Tuesday, where the mom-of-four wowed fans as usual with her costume, this time around dressing up as a peacock.

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock The mother-daughter duo with Heidi's husband and his twin brother on Halloween

Meanwhile her daughter looked stunning dressed up as Strawberry Shortcake, wearing a baby pink bra and matching ruffled hotpants, paired with green, striped thigh-high socks and a hot pink wig.

The mother-daughter duo posed in their colorful costumes next to Heidi's husband Tom Kaulitz, who dressed up as the peacock's giant egg, and his twin and Tokio Hotel bandmate Bill Kaulitz, who dressed up as a rainbow unicorn.

