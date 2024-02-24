Chrissy Teigen's rare glimpse of baby Wren has fans all saying the same thing

Chrissy Teigen shared a rare glimpse of baby Wren which sparked a major fan reaction.

The 38-year-old model took to Instagram to update fans on her youngest child with an adorable video of him toddling about in a blanket.

The little one looked super cute with curly hair as he smiled at the camera and waved his arms. She soundtracked the adorable clip with the song "Baby Love" by The Supremes, captioning it: "baby love!! **note*** ignore the last lyric, he does not treat me bad!! he is the sweetest little bear".

Fans couldn't help but notice that the baby, not yet one years old, was his father John Legend's mini-me.

"Wren is a cutie. He looks more like John than John", one person commented.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen's youngest Wren takes first steps on camera

Another person added: "He looks like John" as well.

Others were more convinced that Wren looked a bit like both his mom and dad.

"The cutest version of both of you", a third fan commented.

The doting mom with Esti and Wren

Another fan pointed out the similarities between Wren and his sister Esti: "Little Wren! Esti's hair is growing out and they look a lot alike."

Little Wren is not yet a year old, yet Chrissy showed that he'd started walking on her Instagram story, with the caption: "oh lord help us!!" as he made big steps in the family's garden, nearby the pool.

The mom of four had Wren and Esti last year - while she was pregnant with Esti, Wren was born via surrogate, a woman named Alexandra. She spoke out about what it was like being pregnant at the same time as her surrogate, and how it actually brought the two women closer together.

According to Chrissy, she and John discovered that Alexandra was pregnant with Wren "as we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy" with daughter Esti Maxine, now a year old.

"We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year," she said. "Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love."