Leni Klum recalls embarassing moment she found her mother Heidi Klum's secret closet

Leni Olumi Klum Samuel, a rising star in the fashion industry, opened up about a rather unexpected discovery she made in her youth – her mother Heidi Klum's secret 'sex closet.'

During a candid FaceTime conversation on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 19-year-old model shared her initial confusion and curiosity, recalling: "I was like, 'Mom, what is this? A microphone?' I really had no idea what it was. My mom got so mad at me after, like, 'You can't go in my stuff!'"

The anecdote offered a peek into the unconventional and open environment in which Leni was raised by her mother, the 50-year-old America's Got Talent judge.

Heidi's carefree approach extends to her comfort with her body, often going topless while sunbathing by the pool of her lavish $9.875 million mansion in Bel-Air's Stone Ridge.

© Action Press/Shutterstock Heidi and her lookalike daughter Leni

This practice, though normal within the family, sometimes caught Leni and her friends off-guard, contrasting with the more reserved practices of other families they knew.

Heidi, who has three younger children with her former husband Seal – Henry, Johan, and Lou – has always maintained a relaxed stance on nudity at home, assuring her kids that she wouldn't expose herself unnecessarily.

© Instagran Heidi is known for her relaxed carefree lifestyle

She humorously shared: "I also don't want to flash anyone just to flash someone. I just don't love tan lines."

The Emmy-winning host is now married to Tom Kaulitz, guitarist for Tokio Hotel, and they're set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.

When reflecting on her relationships, Heidi revealed her open-minded approach, saying: "I don't have a type. I mean, I've had someone bald, really old, long hair, skinny, bigger... At the end of the day, you want someone who you feel comfortable with, snuggle with."

© Instagram Heidi Klum has a secret sex closet

What Heidi values most is a reciprocal love that mirrors the care and affection she extends, emphasizing the importance of being seen and cherished in the same measure by a partner.

Despite the 16-year age gap, she and Tom, who met on the set of Germany's Next Topmodel, share a strong connection rooted in their native Germany.

The conversation took a light-hearted turn when Heidi recounted the most peculiar attempt made by a man to gain her attention, involving an incident with a popcorn box at the movies. While she found humor in the situation, she clarified that it didn't lead to a romantic encounter, adding playfully, "I mean, let's call it chubby. My daughter is going to kill me! I love you!"

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton

Heidi also joked about her viral worm costume from Halloween 2022, imagining its potential as a whimsical vibrator design, laughing about the absurdity of the idea.

Beyond her personal stories and ventures into fashion with her daughter, Heidi continues to make waves in the entertainment industry as a judge on NBC's America's Got Talent reality competition spin-off, Fantasy League, where she brings her expertise and flair to the stage, with reported earnings of $2.5 million per season.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.