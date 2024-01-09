Why The Holdovers star Paul Giamatti avoided star-studded Golden Globes after-parties to celebrate his win

Paul Giamatti was the man of the moment at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, picking up a well-deserved trophy for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his stellar turn in The Holdovers.

However, the 56-year-old star avoided the glitz and glamor of the star-studded Globes after-parties to celebrate his win in more low-key fashion.

Actor Michael Warburton took to X to share a glimpse of the newly-minted Globe winner dining at In-N-Out in Los Angeles shortly after the ceremony, still dressed in his crisp suit with his shiny trophy on the table beside his meal.

"PAUL GIAMATTI keeping it real post his Golden Globes win last night , at the Westwood In-N-Out in L.A.," he wrote, and it looked like other patrons at the fast food chain were more interested in keeping to themselves as well in the photo.

Fans reacted with glee to seeing Paul eschew the usual celebrity routine, leaving comments on the now-viral photo like: "I have huge respect for artists who pursue the art, and not the fame. Congratulations to Mr. Giamatti!" and: "With the award just chillin' on the table!!!" as well as: "Even Hollywood stars need their burger fix! Paul Giamatti proving that a Golden Globe win won't stop him from indulging in some In-N-Out goodness. He's just like us, with a side of stardom!"

The actor received gushing praise for his touching acceptance speech, during which he dedicated his win to the teaching community. The actor played eccentric and cynical history teacher Paul Hunham, who is stuck at a New England boarding school in 1970 overseeing the students who can't go home for the holidays, or the "holdovers."

"Surely this is the first time this award has been given to an actor who played a man who smells like fish," he joked at the top of his speech. "Thank you, Golden Globes!"

After shouting out his girlfriend Clara and his son Samuel, who just graduated from college, he continued: "Teachers are good people. Gotta respect them! They do a good thing, this is a tough job. So this is for teachers as well!"

© Getty Images Paul picked up the gold trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

It was a strong night for the Alexander Payne film, which was also nominated for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy and also took home the prize for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture with Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who is the predicted frontrunner for the Oscar.

The Cinderella Man actor gushed about his co-star in an interview with Entertainment Tonight after his win on Sunday, January 7, proclaiming that their chemistry was "immediate" and even shouting her (and newcomer co-star Dominic Sessa) out during his acceptance speech.

© Getty Images "Surely this is the first time this award has been given to an actor who played a man who smells like fish. Thank you, Golden Globes!"

"It was one of those things where we didn't have to talk about anything, and that's the best," he told ET. "You don't talk about anything, it just happens. You just get in a room and it happens. She's amazing."

© Getty Images His co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph also won a Globe for her supporting turn

He also joked that because he didn't expect to win, he wasn't planning on going to any of the after-parties, but "it's gonna be nuts!"

