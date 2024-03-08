Hoda Kotb suffers awkward on-air mishap after 'technical snafu' on Today

Hoda Kotb came to the rescue as a technical difficulty rocked TODAY.

A discussion about Daylight Savings Time went awry when Dr Carol Ash, a sleep expert, didn't have a working microphone. As she tried to speak about the health impacts of daylight savings time, it was clear her audio didn't sound quite right.

"Here's the key to understanding. Daylight saving time there's less time in the morning and you need light to regulate your brain", she said, with her audio sounding notably thinner than that of anchors Hoda and Kristen Welker.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb takes charge in midst of technical snafu

The veteran anchor tried her best to help with the audio issue by coming over to the sleep expert and offering her own body microphone.

"I'm going to stand next to you because your mic's not working very well", Hoda said, standing close to Dr Carol, who laughed and tried to carry on. Suddenly, Hoda's own microphone stopped working.

© NBC Hoda and Carson presenting Popstart

"My mic's not working too? Can you hear me?" She asked, speaking into it. She then clipped it onto the sleep expert who was attempting to carry on.

"We're going to get you a hand-held mic", Kristen could be heard saying, as Hoda smiled and joked that this was "totally normal".

"What's more normal than what's happening right now?" She said, as the two of then laughed at the mix up.

As if things couldn't get more awkward, the camera cut from the segment to a B-roll shot of the NBC News studio from the outside, and all that could be heard was a conversation between the producers and the anchors trying to resolve the issue.

"Guys this is my favorite discussion that we have all the time about daylight savings but I'm going to grab it", Kristen said over the B-roll shot, as the show awkwardly cut to an ad break.

As they returned to the studio, Kristen, Carson and Hoda returned with the doctor and apologized for the "technical snafu" as they all commented on how "weird" what had happened was.

"Apparently people at home could hear us but the people in the control room couldn't", Hoda explained, "but we can all hear each other now."

"Yes, so let's continue!" Kristen added as they carried on with the segment.