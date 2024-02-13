Hoda Kotb talks very personal Valentine's Day gift during chat with co-stars on Today

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were gearing up for Valentine's Day on Tuesday's edition of Today, which saw the hosts discuss the best ways to cut costs when giving gifts to loved ones.

Hoda shared a very personal gift idea whilst chatting with Vicky Nguyen, NBC'S Senior Consumer Investigative Correspondent, about homemade presents.

"How about this?" asked Hoda. "How about they write a love note, and hold on, they don't hand it to you, they read it to you. Come on!"

"I see your love note and I raise you, a poem," Vicky replied, before suggesting people use Artificial Intelligence to help them pen the rhyme, which Hoda wasn't too impressed by. "Girl, no, no," she responded.

© NBC via Getty Images Hoda hosted the show alongside Savannah Guthrie

Vicky went on to suggest cooking a romantic meal or acts of service, such as washing your loved one's car, to keep the price down on gifts.

Hoda concluded: "Out of all of these, the only thing that's unforgettable are these three," pointing to a graphic that read, "Homemade gifts, dinner a home, experiences".

While Hoda tends to keep her love life private, she has been very candid about her split from her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, who she parted from over two years ago.

© Getty Hoda split from Joel Schiffman in 2022

Sitting down with HELLO! for an exclusive interview in 2022, the journalist opened up about their relationship and touched on her approach to co-parenting their two adopted daughters, Hope and Haley.

At the time she discussed their plans for the holidays and said: "We have a really nice situation set up," as she talked about her partnership post-split. "We will spend some time together and then Joel will spend some time just with the girls."

The former couple were together for eight years and engaged for two before they decided to go their separate ways.

Hoda announced their separation during an episode of Today in January 2022. "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holiday, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she told the audience.

She gave further insight into life after her split from Joel in a previous interview with People. "He's a great dad — but I also know I'm on the right road," she said, before going on to say that she doesn't regret "one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here.

"I have two incredible children I share with him," she continued. "And it's because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That's not something I love to admit, but it's true."