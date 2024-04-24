Kelly Clarkson turns 42 — she how she's transformed in just one year

Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year, and so her 42nd birthday will be one where she can truly reflect on everything she's achieved in such a short space of time.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host celebrated her birthday on April 24 in New York City, where she has been living for almost a year.

The American Idol alum, along with her two young children, River, nine, and Remi, seven, moved from Los Angeles to NYC last summer, for a new chapter both in their lives, and in Kelly's career.

Her show had moved to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan, and premiered its fifth season on October 16.

Just a few months after moving to NYC, Kelly was given a special job that properly cemented her time in the city, as she hosted the annual Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony.

© Astrid Stawiarz Kelly Clarkson turned 42 on April 24

She has enjoyed adapting her lifestyle too, and told Audacy in October that her children are now settled in their schools too.

"My son walked out of his school and was like, 'This is the right school for me. The other one didn’t fit like this one,'" she said of her son Remington.

© NBC Kelly's life has transformed quite a bit in the last year

She also told USA Today that both her and her children are delighted with their new home. "At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice! I was like, 'I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids.'"

The Kelly Clarkson Show has won yet more awards since Kelly's move too. She received both the Outstanding Talk Show Host and Outstanding Talk Show at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2023.

© Gilbert Flores The star has a new NYC based stylist who has been putting together head-turning looks for her

The star's confidence has also grown for all her fans to see. She's practically glowing as she hosts her talk show each weekday, dressed in fashion forward outfits put together by her new New York based stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who also works with A-listers including Meryl Streep.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and hat she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Kelly loves hosting her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show

The star's appearance has also noticeably changed. She has been rocking longer blond hair as of late, and on-trend straight bangs, which frame her face beautifully.

Since moving to NYC, the award-winning singer has also been inspired by the fast pace of life and is walking everywhere, something that wasn't all that easy in LA. As a result, Kelly has gone down several dress sizes, and is feeling more happy and confident than ever before.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly is a doting mom

During an interview with People magazine, Kelly cited an increase in exercise to the reason behind her weight loss transformation, adding that the steps she walks in New York City give her "quite the workout".

She also revealed that she has lost the weight for health reasons. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told People magazine.

"A couple of years I didn’t." This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," said the star.

"90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!".

