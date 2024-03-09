Mum-of-three Vogue Williams' family-friendly skincare secrets

Multi-tasking is a high priority for Vogue Williams. She’s a podcast host, beauty brand founder and TV and radio presenter, all while looking after Theodore, five, Gigi, three, and Otto, who turns two in April, her children with husband Spencer Matthews.

But despite her busy life, she never misses out on skincare – especially sunscreen – for her and her family.

"It’s so important, even in the winter months, to put SPF on our face. Everything affects your skin," she tells HELLO! "I’m beyond obsessed with skincare. I love it so much."

Here, the 38-year-old Irish star, who is also an ambassador for children's bath and beauty brand Childs Farm, shares her survival tips for travelling with children, her beauty essentials and her go-to looks for a laid-back holiday...

Vogue, tell us about your beauty regime...

I have a different routine in the morning than I do in the evening. In the morning, I wash my face and in the evening. In the morning, I wash my face and put on a serum and SPF. In the evening, I double-cleanse my make-up off, use a serum and a rich night moisturiser and eye cream.

I use different ones as it depends on my skin. I have an Elizabeth Arden 'Eight Hour' one that I use when I’m super, super dry. If I want something lighter, I use Beauty Pie 'Vitamin C'. At home, I always moisturise my body and actually use the kids’ Childs Farm 'OatDerma' because my skin gets dry and it’s really good when you’re putting your fake tan on!

© NICOLE JOPEK Vogue Williams tells us about her go-to products, including Childs Farm

Do the children get involved?

They do, but they have a sleep routine as well. When we’re in the bath, we use our Childs Farm 'SlumberTime' and when they get out, they moisturise themselves. T has started using the Shower Smoothie because he wants to have shower snow, which is a dream because it’s so quick now.

I’m already teaching them about skincare because it is so important, particularly SPF. I wish my mum had layered me in SPF when I was younger, but it wasn’t of the time -- we were layered in olive oil! – so it’s really nice that they’re learning about skincare.

Does Spencer pinch any of your skincare?

Absolutely all of it, but he’s actually starting to take a keen interest in his own skincare, which I love because everybody should be looking at their love because everybody should be looking at their skin. He still loves Nivea, like all men do, but he uses a serum now,

Do you have any tips or advice on travelling with young children?

We’re going to St Barts soon, which I can’t wait for because Spenny kind of grew up there, so we try to go back at least every couple of years. It’s such a long flight – ten hours, an hour break, and then another half hour flight.

When travelling, my kids will literally watch the iPad for as long as they can because they only get half an hour a day at home. I won’t hear from T and G on the plane. For Otto, I bring books, colours the most amount of snacks that I can find. You have to soldier on and have as many distractions as you can. I book Otto and Spenny separate seats, well away from me, too!

© Instagram Vogue shares children Theodore, Gigi and Otto with husband Spencer Matthews

When it comes to sun protection, what are your application tips for wriggly kids?

Use the Childs Farm roll-on because they want to do it themselves. And my kids fight over it, so I always have at least two of them.

I put SPF on before we leave the house because I know that they’re ready for the next little while at the pool. T is fine now, he’ll let me do it, but to be honest, you’re always going to be running after kids trying to put it on. Once you get a good waterproof one, you’re not having to constantly reapply.

Do you wear make-up when you fly?

I always put on a tiny bit of Max Factor concealer because I’ve got really dark circles under my eyes, so I try not to absolutely terrify everybody. I’ve had panda eyes my entire life and people are always telling me different things to get rid of them. The only thing that does is a colour corrector concealer.

I am one of those weirdos on a flight with a sheet mask on, especially if I’m travelling long-haul. I don’t mask on, especially if I’m travelling long haul. I don’t want to be wearing make-up. I’ll take eye masks, mini serums and eye creams, the whole shebang, and sit there like I’m in a salon.

© Ian West - PA Images The Irish presenter says SPF is her non negotiable - and colour correcting concealer

What is your go-to date-night look?

I’m super quick with make-up, especially when I’m away. It’s rare to even see me with mascara on, but I do put on a bit of highlighter and a touch of foundation – as minimal as possible, but always of foundation – as minimal as possible, but always a brow. I think you can do your make-up in under five minutes when you’re going out.

When I go away, I get so lazy. I cut my hair short, take out all my extensions and my hair is literally never dry. I always put it in a ponytail and leave it slicked to my head for the whole holiday slicked to my head for the whole holiday.

What is the best beauty tip you’ve learnt?

Wear SPF. It sounds boring, but it’s so important, even in the winter months, to put SPF on our face I get treatments for pigmentation and avoid the sun. I put SPF and a hat on and it still catches you.

Also, if you get a really good brow done, it makes such a difference to your face. Every time I go home to Dublin, I go to Kim O’Sullivan for my brows. She’s amazing.

What beauty lessons would you like to instil in your children?

It’s SPF again. Honestly, I begrudge my own mother! I remember lying out in the sun at Easter, on her balcony where she lives in Spain, and it wasn’t sunny enough so I was pouring olive oil all over my skin and sitting there baking. Why did you not tell me about it, Mum? But she never used it.

And finally, do you have a signature fragrance?

I really love fragrances. Tom Ford 'Neroli Portofino' is probably my favourite, one that I often drown myself in at the airport. My auntie gave me 'Portrait of a Lady' [by Frederic Malle], which, when I wear it, everyone loves. Also I love Le Labo 'Another 13', 'Bergamote 22' and 'Santal 33'.

© Instagram Vogue has a pre-bedtime ritual for her three children

VOGUE’S BEAUTY BUYS

1. Childs Farm 'OatDerma Baby Moisturiser', £7.50

2. Elizabeth Arden 'Eight Hour Nighttime Miracle Moisturiser', £35

3. Childs Farm '50+ SPF Roll-On Sun Lotion', £10

4. Brow Aid 'The Hero: Tinted Brow Mascara', £26

5. Tom Ford 'Neroli Portofino', £294 for 100ml

6. Max Factor 'Facefinity Multi-PerfectorConcealer in shade 2N', £10.99

Vogue Williams is a brand ambassador for Childs Farm and is paid to endorse products.