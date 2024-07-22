Steph McGovern inundated with support as she reveals huge career change

Channel 4's Steph McGovern thrilled fans at the weekend when she announced an incredibly exciting career change away from the world of TV.

The star, 42, who is best known for hosting Steph's Packed Lunch, made the surprise announcement on Instagram, opting to share a snapshot of herself clutching an oversized cut-out of her latest venture: a new book titled Deadline.

© Instagram Steph shared some very exciting career news

Steph has been working on her latest venture for the past couple of years. "My secret is finally out! I've written a thriller," she told fans in her caption.

"It's an idea I've had since my early days on breakfast TV and I've secretly been writing it for the last couple of years… You can preorder it now! Eeeeeeeek!"

© Shutterstock Steph is best known for her presenting roles

The book's synopsis reads: "Your child has been kidnapped. You're live on television. Going live in 10, 9, 8… Today is a huge day for TV reporter Rose's career. A live interview with one of the most powerful men in the country, on one of the nation's biggest TV shows. 7, 6, 5…

"But when she hears an unfamiliar voice in her ear, she knows something is very wrong. 4,3,2… Her earpiece has been hacked. She's live on air in the middle of the interview.

"They tell her they have kidnapped her family. 1…And in order to protect them, Rose must do exactly what the hijacker says… they are in control now."

© Instagram The TV star on the set of Steph's Packed Lunch

Steph's surprise news went down a treat with her fans, with many racing to share messages of congratulations in the comments section.

Heaping praise on the star, one wrote: "So excited! I LOVE thrillers!" while a second remarked: Omg this sounds immense!!! I can’t wait to read it!" and a third added: "Well, your synopsis alone has reeled me right in! I'll be buying it! All the best with it."

© Getty Images Steph at the TV Choice Awards in November 2022

It's been a whirlwind year for Steph whose popular daytime show, Steph's Packed Lunch, ended at the end of last year after being cancelled by Channel 4.

Explaining the decision to cancel the show, the broadcaster stated: "With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph's Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

© Instagram The TV presenter welcomed her daughter in 2019

"We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target. We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph's Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions."

While that chapter may have closed, the presenter has been juggling several exciting projects in recent months including her thriller and a podcast called The Rest Is Money which she hosts alongside journalist Robert Peston.

Beyond this, she has also been busy raising her four-year-old daughter with her partner. Steph is notoriously private about her family life and has chosen to keep the identities of her loved ones under wraps.