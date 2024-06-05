Kris Jenner, 68, shares rare bikini picture as she celebrates special occasion

The Kardashians are known for their love of a string bikini but it's rare to see matriarch Kris Jenner in her swimsuit – until now.

The 68-year-old posted a carousel of pictures with best friend Shelli Azoff, whose birthday Kris was celebrating, and one stood out to fans as it featured the longtime friends in the clear blue waters looking gorgeous.

Kris wore a black and white polka dot bikini top, paired with a black sun hat and black sunglasses with pearl detailing, while Shelli rocked a black one-shoulder suit.

© Instagram Kris enjoys the waters with best friend Shelli

Other snaps saw them over the decades, including one of the pair in the back of a car in the 1990s wearing matching oversized fur coats, and Shelli dressed up as Kris for a party, complete with her iconic black haircut.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing BFF Shelli! @shellibird1," Kris captioned the post, adding: "We’ve shared so many incredible memories over the last four decades, and I’m so grateful for your friendship and the love, laughter, joy, support, fun, and the endless surprises you have brought to my life."

© Instagram Kris poses with best friend Shelli (right) and another pal (left)

"We are so blessed to have been through so much together!! You are the most amazing mother, grandmother, friend, wife, sister, auntie, and one of the funniest, smartest and most generous people I’ve ever known," she continued.

"You’ve been there through everything, and I can’t imagine life without you. Thank you for being by my side all of these years. I cherish you and love you more than you know!! Here’s to many more adventures and beautiful moments together!"

© Lester Cohen Rob Kardashian with sisters Kim, Kourtney, Shelli Azoff, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner attend the 2011 Spirit Of Life Award

Shelli is the wife of music mogul Irving and her daughter Allison has been Kim Kardashian's BFF since high school.

Khloe Kardashian was among the famous faces to comment, sharing an in-joke as she wrote: "Happy birthday Smelli!!!!!! I looooooove you."

© Instagram Kris and Shelli have known each other for decades

Kris has made no secret that she is fond of an aesthetic procedure or two, speaking openly about the various surgeries she's undertaken including a facelift and a neck lift - the latter of which was filmed for her former TV show Keeping up with the Kardashians.

"Botox and fillers and laser [treatments] and things like that. I had a boob job in the '80s after four kids because gravity took over," Kris once shared in 2015, revealing she had later had a breast reduction, "a couple of years ago" as she, "felt they were too big".

© Instagram Kris with daughter Khloe and granddaughter True

Kris, who is grandmother, or Lovey, to 13 grandchildren, is close friends with Kathy Hilton, who recently told HELLO! that the pair "love" being able to share advice and conversations around raising the next generation.

"We grew up together and so we're going through this chapter now and we love it," Kathy, who has eight grandchildren, said. "It's just like family, everyone's kids are growing up like cousins."