Kris Jenner looks 'stunning' in gold as she gives ultimate inside look into Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party

Kris Jenner wowed fans as she sparkled in gold sequins, as she gave the ultimate insight into the winter wonderland that was the Kardashian-Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party, and it did not disappoint.

© @krisjenner Instagram Kris pictured with Norvina and Anastasia Soare

Every year the famously large family comes together to host a party on Christmas Eve which just gets more and more extravagant as time passes. They have hosted a party on the date every year, with the exception of 2020 due to rising cases of COVID-19, and 1978.

In 2019 Kris passed on the hosting duties to daughters Kim and Kourtney. Now finally able to enjoy the party without fretting about the planning, the momager stunned in a long gown with a gold sequin top with a high neck with a long, figure hugging black skirt and matching long gloves.

Fans commented that she looked 'stunning' and 'magnificent' in the ultra glam look, as she didn't let her daughters overshadow her on the decadent day.

Although forgoing party planning duties, it didn't stop the momager from showing fans the amazing display put on for the event, as she posted photos and a video of the event.

WATCH: Kris Jenner reveals luxurious Kardashian Jenner Christmas Party

The bar was stocked full of cans of Sprite, Coca-Cola and Diet Coke for guests to enjoy, with Coca-Cola also providing a drinks menu. It seemed there was a gingerbread house theme to the decoration, as Kris took fans through to a snow-trimmed gingerbread cabin stocked with treats and miniature Christmas trees.

© @krisjenner Instagram A gingerbread wonderland

On the other side of the cabin, a table was stocked with decorate-your-own gingerbread houses and a ball pit full of white and gold balls, perfect for children. Meanwhile the setting was decked out with large gingerbread-looking structures to set out a baked good wonderland, with snowy Christmas trees galore, giant snowflakes hanging from the sky, and a black starry background to indicate a night sky.

© @krisjenner Instagram The party had a ski lodge theme

More generally, the theme was that of a ski-lodge, as another room within the huge party showed a large snow-covered oak tree at the center of the room, surrounded by comfy-looking white seats and wooden tables for a rustic look. Meanwhile, outside the party, the garden was decorated with realistic fake snow that trimmed fir trees.

© @krisjenner Instagram Walking in a winter wonderland

As always, the Kardashian Jenner family dress to impress for the incredible event, as they posted a video revealing their iconic outfits.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Khloe and Kim pictured with their kids

Kylie, 26, sparkled in a bright gold sequined down as she wore her dark hair loose. Kendall opted for old Hollywood glamour in a custom 16arlington gown; black and trimmed white bright white fur. Khloe stunned in a glittering nude gown, while Kourtney opted for an all-black fur gown.

Kim also wore a fur-trimmed gown, opting for archival Thierry Mugler for the event as she looked like an ice queen.

WATCH: Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian take a snowy sleigh ride

Later on, Kim and Paris Hilton could be found sledding down a hill while Rihanna's 'Please Don't Stop The Music' blared in the background.

But Paris wasn't the only A-Lister to make an appearance. Kris was photographed looking gorgeous alongside old friend Anastasia Soare, owner of Anastasia Beverly Hills. Gabrielle Union made an appearance with her family, as Dwyane Wade and daughter Zaya joined for the amazing party.

© @marc-eram Instagram Megan Fox looking glam for the party

Megan Fox also made an appearance, presumably with Machine Gun Kelly, where she stunned in a figure hugging bodice Mirror Palais gown.

It seemed that Timothée Chalamet also attended the event, as a Snapchat posted by Landon Barker caught the Wonka actor in the background chatting with his girlfriend, Kylie.

In the evening, everyone was serenaded by Kenny "babyface" Edmonds, Wanyá Morris, and Tank for a festive song by the piano.