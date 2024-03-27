Eva Mendes' appearance gets fans talking as they weigh in on latest interview

Eva Mendes stunned fans with her appearance on Today, dividing many with her new look.

The former actress, best known for her role in the film Hitch, stunned in a baby pink dress and matching cardigan, with her classic honey blonde hair in thick cascading curls.

Some thought she looked completely unrecognizable, but they couldn't put their finger on why. One fan commented: "Wait, who is this?" While another wrote: "This is not how I remember Eva Mendes", adding: "did I miss something?"

© Screenshot from Today Eva stuns in baby pink

While many were caught up trying to pinpoint why the star - who hasn't acted in a decade - looked so different, others were stunned by how incredible she looked at 50 years old.

They commented under the TikTok clip: "I hope I look this good at 50!!"

Eva, who turned 50 on March 5, arguably looks amazing, as now-and-then photos from when she was in her 20s show she'd barely changed over the years in terms of appearance.

© Getty Images Eva and Ryan's only red carpet was to promote their movie together

Others found that Eva had an unusual lookalike, as they asked: "Why does Eva look like Raquel Welch"? Comparing her now 82-year-old bombshell of the 60s and 70s.

Another person added: "I love her!! She looks like Rachel Welch wow".

The comparison might raise an eyebrow to those who remember Ryan Gosling admitting in a W Magazine interview that his first cinematic crush was actually Raquel Welch.

The Barbie actor explained: "I saw Raquel Welch on The Muppet Show when I was young, she was dressed like a cave woman. She was dancing with a big puppet spider, and I liked it."

He added: "I liked it more than anything I'd ever liked before".

Together, Eva and Ryan share two daughters - Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven. The actress stepped away from the spotlight in order to spend more time with her daughters after they were born.

She told Today: "It was like a no-brainer," adding, "I'm so lucky if I could have this time with my children."

"It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'OK, he's going to work and I'm going to work.' I'm just going to work here," she said, continuing: "He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home."