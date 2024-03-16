Eva Mendes stuns in sheer monochrome look as she thanks Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes took some well-deserved time out from looking after her two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, for a glam moment with Dolce & Gabbana.

The actress, who recently turned 50, looked gorgeous in a black dress which boasted a mini slip underneath with a long, sheer polka dot dress over the top. With a belt to cinch in her waist, Eva paired the look with white platform heels and matching tights. She carried a furry purse and wore a black headpiece with a net casting a shadow over her face.

For a classic Italian look, Eva paired the sultry outfit with a peachy pout and strong eyeliner. She strutted down a corridor to show off the amazing ensemble. The actress captioned the post with the phrase "La Dolce Evita", as if this were her Italian alter ego while she was away from mothering duties.

As she tagged all the people who made the look "possible", she made a special mention to one person in particular: her partner Ryan Gosling. She added that the appearance was also made possible: "By my man for holding down the fort at home so I could live the Dolce Evita for a couple days".

© Instagram Eva looked incredible at Milan Fashion Week

It seems that following the Oscars, Ryan is back on dad duty so that his wife can take a step into the spotlight and shine. While Eva wasn't seen at the Oscars, presumably at home with their daughters, Ryan was spotted on the red carpet with his sister Mandi.

That doesn't mean that Eva, Amada, and Esmeralda didn't get to see the amazing performance he gave at the ceremony when he performed a phenomenal dance number to "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie movie.

Ryan revealed that the family "came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row."

He added: "They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes," adding: "They are such a huge part of this for me...it was my girl's interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end."